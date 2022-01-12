ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

This is Wordle, the word game everyone on Twitter won't stop talking about

By James Doubek
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zeIs_0djW4CNE00
In Wordle, you have six guesses to figure out the five-letter word. James Doubek/NPR

A simple word game is the newest social media and pop culture phenomenon: Wordle.

The task is to guess a five-letter word. You have six tries. After each guess, the tiles change colors to show which letters are not in the word (gray), which letters are in the word but in the wrong position (yellow) and which ones are correctly in the word and in the right position (green).

Some people can win in a few minutes. For some of us, it takes ... longer.

Once you finish, you can post on Twitter how many guesses it took without spoiling the challenge for others. It's the same word every day for everyone, and you can play only once a day.

The free game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle of New York City, who made Wordle — a riff on his name — originally for his partner, Palak Shah, who is a fan of word games. Shah also helped with some of the development.

The app really started picking up steam in October, and as of Monday it has more than 2.7 million players, Wardle told NPR's Morning Edition. And Wardle did it without ads or gimmicks. You don't have to sign up with your email or give personal information to play.

"Making Wordle I specifically rejected a bunch of the things you're supposed to do for a mobile game," Wardle told NPR. He deliberately didn't include push notifications, allow users to play endlessly or build in other tools commonly used today to pull users into playing apps for as long as possible.

Wardle said the rejection of those engagement tricks might have fueled the game's popularity after all — "where the rejection of some of those things has actually attracted people to the game because it feels quite innocent and it just wants you to have fun with it."

However, the rapid attention can be overwhelming.

"It going viral doesn't feel great to be honest. I feel a sense of responsibility for the players," he told The Guardian. "I feel I really owe it to them to keep things running and make sure everything's working correctly."

But Wardle said he has especially enjoyed stories of how the game has helped people keep connected.

"They'll have a family chat group where they share their Wordle results with one another," Wardle told NPR. "And especially during COVID, it being a way for people to connect with friends and family that they couldn't otherwise see, and it just provides this really easy way to touch base with others."

Strategy: vowels or consonants?

Facebook fan groups have now cropped up, while numerous articles and players offer their own strategy tips.

Using as many vowels as possible in the first guess is one tactic — "adieu" offers four of them. Another method is to try using as many common consonants as possible with a word like "snort."

The game uses common five-letter words as its answers, Wardle told the Times, and he took out the possibility of very obscure words no one would ever guess.

There's also a "hard mode," where any yellow or green letter has to be used in subsequent guesses.

If you guess the word within six tries, the game gives you the option of sharing your prowess on social media. The numbers in the tweet displayed here, as this reporter eventually discovered, mean it was game No. 203 and I guessed the correct answer in three of six attempts:

The simplicity, popularity and scarcity of the game — with only one chance to play a day — has offered copycats plenty of opportunity to develop their own versions, including with the ability to play unlimited games.

Of course, you can also take some time once you're finished and try out the NPR puzzle instead.

NPR's Nell Clark contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
Axios

Popular word game Wordle attracts copycats

Wordle, the viral once-daily online word game, has started to attract copycats, including some that charge hefty subscription prices or sell items online. Why it matters: The popular game has a simple premise, making it easy to duplicate. Also, it's web-based, and that leaves a gap in app stores that imitators are quickly filling.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Word Game#Mobile Game#Free Game#Npr
L.A. Weekly

What Is Flurona And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

Flurona is the rare co-infection of the flu and the coronavirus. Here’s what you should know about it — and how you can (try to) avoid it. In these trying times, the last thing we need is another supercouple, but here we are. Despite the alarmist headlines and the appearance of yet another illness, there’s no need to panic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

a revolutionary feature coming soon, but it won’t be for everyone!

Whatsapp is about to introduce a new feature that is about to be revolutionary: however, it is not intended for everyone. The reason. Now we can’t do without it: having the possibility to trace any contact of the our column with a message or a voice note is very convenient. All within a few simple clicks, also for this reason messaging app have burst into our daily life.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Voices: Stop sharing your Wordle scores on Twitter! It’s boring

Day 207, 4/6. Day 208, 3/6. My Twitter timeline is dissolving into fractions, green and yellow squares, before my very eyes – what could this traffic light morse code mean? Only one thing: Wordle-mania is here, and it’s spreading faster than Omicron.The internet’s new favourite word game has taken social media by storm, attracting wild praise for its novel approaches to a) advertising (there isn’t any) and b) time sapping (ditto, you can only do one puzzle per day). Yeah yeah, great – but what about me? A new year has barely gotten started, but already I’m alienated from its...
TWITTER
Macworld

Looking to play Wordle? You won’t find it in the App Store anymore

Over the past couple of months, a simple word game called Wordle has taken the world by storm. It’s so simple, it’s not an app, it’s a website. But you wouldn’t know that by browsing through the App Store Tuesday afternoon. Several blatant copycats of the game populated the store’s top app lists brandishing the Wordle name despite being completely unauthorized to use it.
TECHNOLOGY
WTHR

Inside Wordle, the newest game everyone is obsessed with

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, you've most likely seen some discussion of Wordle, the latest game that everyone is seemingly obsessed with. What is it and how to play. So, here's a little step-by-step on how to play, because as...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Popular word game 'Wordle' plagued by App Store clones

Copycat Wordle apps are plaguing the App Store. The original Wordle game is available for free on the games' website. At least one developer is charging $30 for a "pro version of its app. Update, January 11 (9:00 pm ET): Apple appears to have removed the copycat Wordle apps from...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Why everyone is suddenly playing Wordle, the daily word-puzzle game

Wordle fever is quickly spreading. But what’s behind the sudden boom?. The web-based, no-account daily word game, playable on Apple. phones, tablets or desktops, is becoming a sensation. On social media, countless players are sharing their results. Copycat games are also becoming popular. Wordle creator Josh Wardle has even...
VIDEO GAMES
FOX8 News

Have you heard about Wordle? It’s a new word game created by love

(WGHP) — Chances are if your social media feed is filled with something more than political rants, sports doxing or celebrity gossip, an intellectual or two may have dropped on you an odd little grid of squares, some of them filled with yellow or green or gray. The word “Wordle” – I know, not really […]
SPORTS
People

Wordle Is the Internet's Newest Obsession: Here's What to Know About the Viral Word Game

Move over Sudoku, because there's a new hit puzzle game sweeping the country. Wordle is an online game that gives players six attempts to correctly guess guess a five-letter word. Although simple in premise, the game can be surprisingly difficult. To help them along the way, players even receive hints — the game's tiles will change colors depending on if a letter is in the word but currently in the wrong place (yellow), if a letter is in the right place (green), or if a letter is not in the word at all (gray).
VIDEO GAMES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy