Tonight's men's basketball game between the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats' program. Maine, who is 3-10 this season and 0-2 in America East, has seen two of its four conference games to date already postponed due to COVID issues with the opposition, after last week's contest vs. Hartford was also called off.

