Few things last forever. But one thing that must last forever is preserved land!. Here in New Jersey, when towns, counties and nonprofits use state Green Acres funds to buy or improve land for public parks and open space, all of the parkland designated on their Recreation and Open Space Inventory is meant for permanent preservation. Managers of publicly owned parks and natural lands must not be able to easily “divert” the lands for other purposes.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO