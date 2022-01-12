Wonderland

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twelve corridors revealed. And its people, their...

B’Shalach: A Miracle for the Ages

Every morning, when one recites Az Yashir, he should imagine that he is crossing the Sea at that very moment (Mishnah B’rurah 51:17). Perhaps the deeper lesson of this daily halachah reflects the true purpose of the most famous miracle in history. The goal of supernatural events is not the one-time showy extravaganza of Hashem’s power, but to remind us that Hashem is always involved in the world, even when things operate according to the laws of nature (Ramban, Sh’mos 13:16).
QUEENS, NY
Grave Concerns

The books that came into my hands during my two-year stay at Ohr Somayach in Yerushalayim are regularly pulled off the shelves of my cerebral library. One, entitled The Grave Concern, was lent to me by Rabbi Meir Schuster zt”l, the soft-spoken, relentless man who pointed countless lost Jewish wayfarers back to the true path of their Jewish self-discovery. The word grave is used as an adjective, describing the dire situation of America’s Jewish landscape, which was being torn asunder by assimilation, and was illustrated by the cover, which featured an hourglass showing letters of the aleph-beis disintegrating into the sands of time. The book is a litany of personal chronicles of a journalist who tracked the stories of people he knew who had gotten lost in the shuffle of exile and had traded in their Yiddishkeit for the baubles of beckoning riches, leaving them unmindful of their precious legacy while they reveled in vacuous and valueless achievements that faded to black with the last closing of their disillusioned eyes.
YSZ Delves Into The Meaning Of Kabalas Shabbos

YSZ is ready to greet the Shabbat Queen! What a special and moving assembly we had in honor of Rosh Chodesh Sh’vat! The program started with a skit by our G.O. girls on the topic of Hadlakas Neiros. Morah Kitiza Pahlaef explained the unique significance of Jewish women lighting Shabbos candles; it is an eis ratzon (auspicious time) for each of us to daven for any requests we may have and to connect to Hashem. At that time, the Sh’chinah of Hashem enters our very homes!
Remembering Zion Cohen – No Ordinary Mechanic

Zion was a throwback to an earlier time, when a seemingly simple working-man would be a Jew of learning, piety, and chesed. Zion Cohen was born in Gan Yavne, Israel, on the 22 Sh’vat 5714 (1954) to a devout and pious Yemenite family. His father was the rav of Beit Knesset Shevet Achim and was called “HaMori” in the Yemenite tradition. Zion’s mother Shulamit was very devoted to her children’s religious upbringing, and every Motza’ei Shabbat she would sit by the window and listen to them recite T’hilim. From there, they developed a love of T’hilim and they learned the sefer by heart.
His Own Shirah

The words “az yashir,” which Moshe and klal Yisrael sang at the Yam Suf, seem to be questionable, and Chazal wonder about it. The word “yashir” (will sing) is future tense, while the Torah is narrating for us an event that took place in the past. This prompted the Gemara (Sanhedrin 91b) to cite this pasuk as one of the Biblical sources for the concept of T’chiyas HaMeisim (Resurrection of the Dead). The Gemara says that, in fact, the words “az yashir” allude to a future event, after the time of T’chiyas HaMeisim, when Moshe and the Children of Israel will sing a beautiful song of thanks.
The Interview: Learning From Moshe Rabbeinu

I was fortunate to be among the audience (together with several professors and a rosh yeshiva) for this year’s Stern College Dramatics Society’s (SCDS) excellent production of Radium Girls. I encourage you to Google the saga of these “radium girls,” as it’s a fascinating piece of American history comprising landmark cases that led to new employment laws and protections. The cast expertly portrayed and raised questions regarding attitudes towards the role of women in society and the workplace, handling conflict, championing and leading change and so forth. While the women they portrayed didn’t have the opportunity to go to college, if they had they would be well prepared to answer common application essay questions such as this one:
Happy Wife, Happy Life

Before Hashem created Chava, Hashem said, “It is not good for man to be alone. I will make for him an ezer k’negdo—a helpmate opposite him.”. A young fellow preparing for marriage may read this with great joy. “Wow! A helpmate! This is great. A maidservant at my beck and call. My every wish will be her command. Marriage is going to be wonderful!” Then he gets married and discovers that it isn’t quite like that. But why? Didn’t the Torah define her role as his assistant? Isn’t she supposed to serve him? The problem is that he missed the second half of the definition—a helpmate opposite him. And it’s not just men; many women also completely misunderstand what ezer k’negdo means.
The Torah Path To Finding Your Unique Purpose And Passion

Have you ever struggled to find your unique passion in life? Have you ever felt like you didn’t have a clear purpose? We are often told that we are unique and special. But sometimes we struggle to experience our individuality, feeling almost lost in the crowd. If you’ve ever walked the streets of a crowded city, surrounded by thousands of people walking in different directions, you may have felt almost invisible. We live on a planet with over seven billion people; Earth itself is a speck in the universe. If our planet is so infinitesimally small, relative to the universe, and within our planet, each of us is only one of more than seven billion people, how are we supposed to feel special and unique?
