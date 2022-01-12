The Path To Re-Opening Israel

The plan underway to re-open Eretz Yisrael in the aftermath of the Omicron variant is no simple feat. It took the involvement of many groups, representatives, and behind the scenes meetings all focused on showing that the State of Israel is home for Jewish people worldwide. Earlier this week,...
An Iranian "espionage network" used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Wednesday. The women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself "Rambod Namdar" and said he was a Jew living in Iran, the Israeli agency said in a statement.
An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
(JTA) — A former prime minister of the Netherlands, Dries van Agt, said in an interview for a recently aired documentary that Israeli settlers poisoned their Palestinian neighbors in 2015, drawing criticism from Dutch Jews who say he is perpetuating a centuries-old antisemitic blood libel. B’Tselem, the leading Israeli...
JERUSALEM — When Israel’s new government took office last June, it indicated it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem’s Western Wall — a sensitive holy site that has emerged as a point of friction between Jews over how prayer is conducted there.
JERUSALEM (AP) — A local Israeli committee on Wednesday approved plans for the construction of more than 3,500 settler housing units in east Jerusalem, nearly half in a particularly controversial area, according to Peace Now, an anti-settlement monitoring group. Peace Now said the construction of the homes would largely...
With a little more than six months to go until its opening, Documenta has come under scrutiny for its alleged connections to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, which seeks to push the Israeli government toward granting complete equality for Palestinian citizens.
The Alliance Against Anti-Semitism Kassel, a group based in the German city where the quinquennial takes place, accused Documenta of “involvement of anti-Israeli activists” in its forthcoming edition. It pointed to the inclusion of the Ramallah-based Khalil Sakakini Cultural Center (KSCC) on the artistic team headed up by the Indonesian collective ruangrupa as alleged proof of this. A press...
Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio is drawing condemnation from his House colleagues for his comparison of Washington, DC's vaccine and Covid-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Responding to a tweet from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reminding residents that proof of vaccination will be required to enter many business in the...
The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying.
The Senate voted unanimously Thursday to order the State Department to issue a report within 180 days that would provide a "detailed description" of the circumstances surrounding Moise's killing.
The report, already authorized by the House of Representatives, would also look at whether there was interference in the official investigation and if anyone responsible was ever employed by the US government.
US prosecutors earlier this month charged a former Colombian soldier, Mario Palacios, in the plot to kidnap or kill Moise, an operation in which three Colombian mercenaries were killed and others arrested.
Former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was the keynote presenter during an event attended by approximately 1,000 Christians and Jews at Boca Raton Synagogue. Friedman, who served as ambassador from 2017-21, presented “Defending Israel in Politics & the Media” at the “Celebrate Israel” event. As antisemitism has been on the rise and anti-Israel rhetoric has been spreading, the ...
A US court has ordered Colombia's former FARC rebels to pay $36 million in compensation for the kidnapping of presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who was held hostage from 2002 to 2008.
According to a January 4 ruling by a federal court in Pennsylvania, which was made public late Thursday, Lawrence Delloye -- the son of Betancourt from her first marriage to Frenchman Fabrice Delloye -- was entitled to $12 million in compensation and may "recover threefold the damages he . . . sustains and the cost of the suit, including attorney's fees."
Delloye, a US citizen also known as Lorenzo, was barely a teenager when his mother was abducted.
He sued 14 former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in June 2018 for compensation under the Antiterrorism Act, which allows victims of terrorism to seek damages in US federal courts.
Israel’s fragile governing coalition moved to resolve a crisis on Wednesday after Arab Bedouin staged protests against tree-planting by nationalists on disputed land in the Negev desert. Some protesters on Tuesday evening hurled stones at vehicles on a highway near Beersheba blocked the railway line and torched a vehicle. Police said two officers were wounded in the violence and local media reported at least 18 people arrested.The government announced a compromise in which it would complete the day's planting and launch negotiations on Thursday. Authorities withdrew heavy machinery from the area as the tensions appeared to ease. The...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
Comments / 0