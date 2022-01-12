The Path To Re-Opening Israel

A US court has ordered Colombia's former FARC rebels to pay $36 million in compensation for the kidnapping of presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who was held hostage from 2002 to 2008. According to a January 4 ruling by a federal court in Pennsylvania, which was made public late Thursday, Lawrence Delloye -- the son of Betancourt from her first marriage to Frenchman Fabrice Delloye -- was entitled to $12 million in compensation and may "recover threefold the damages he . . . sustains and the cost of the suit, including attorney's fees." Delloye, a US citizen also known as Lorenzo, was barely a teenager when his mother was abducted. He sued 14 former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in June 2018 for compensation under the Antiterrorism Act, which allows victims of terrorism to seek damages in US federal courts.

