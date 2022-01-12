ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Happy Wife, Happy Life

queensjewishlink.com
 2 days ago

Before Hashem created Chava, Hashem said, “It is not good for man to be alone. I will make for him an ezer k’negdo—a helpmate opposite him.”. A young fellow preparing for marriage may read this with great joy. “Wow! A helpmate! This is great. A maidservant at my beck and call....

queensjewishlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashi
M. Brown

I met my ex-husband for breakfast to see if he had changed

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are many out there who believe people are capable of change. And then there are those who believe that a leopard can never change his or her spots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torah#Western
Thrive Global

5 Small Habits That Strengthened My Marriage

Like most long-term relationships, my marriage has needed some extra attention at times. I love my husband dearly, but we also juggle three growing kids and two full-time jobs on a daily basis. Sometimes, that means that our time together gets delayed or at the bottom of the never-ending priority list.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Essentials for Staying in Love

How many people wish the initial rush of “being in love” could last? While some may dismiss these feelings as infatuation or human evolution’s way of baiting people to procreate and continue its existence, others suggest the first stages of love might be the truest expression of love. For instance, Bruce Lipton, author of The Biology of Belief and The Honeymoon Effect, maintains that the initial feelings of falling in love yank people from their self-obsessive autopilot-driven thoughts and behaviors and plop them into the beautiful, magic moment.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
stljewishlight.org

Welcome to Life Lessons at 50 Plus

Margaret (Meg) Crane lived most of her life in St. Louis, was associate editor of the Jewish Light in the early 70s and from 2001-2012, was senior writer for Jewish Federation. Two years ago, she moved to New York City to be closer to family living there. Barbara Ballinger, originally from New York, lived in St. Louis for 23 years and worked at the St. Louis Post Dispatch. She now lives in upstate New York.
PARENTING
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: New wife ruminates on drunk-scrolling

Dear Amy: I recently married a great guy. He loves me and loves my children (from a previous marriage) like his own. When we first started dating, we disclosed a lot of our past to each other. We were drinking, and he told me a couple of vulgar sexual things...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Married man wonders about platonic friend

Dear Amy: I am a 39-year-old married man. I made a friend two years ago at work. She is 39, divorced, and lives alone. Our friendship built up over time and is solid. Over the last few months, she has been opening up about her darkest feelings and deepest secrets. Best friends do share a lot, but I am unsure how much is too much. She has been behaving in a platonic way, but sometimes I do get vibes of this crossing the line.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
guideposts.org

Pictures of Happiness

Therefore, we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day.—2 CORINTHIANS 4:16 (NLV) Mom was having a good day. Some days she knew I was her daughter, and other days, she believed I was a hired caregiver.
RELIGION
animalfair.com

3…2…1…Happy MEOWWW YEAR! Tips For A Purrfect Life!

Out with the old and in with the meow! If you’re wondering why your cat as seemed more contemplative than usual, chances are they’re taking a chance to make up a list of their Meow Year Resolutions! After all, they want the incoming year to be absolutely PURRR-fect just like you do! Here’s our guesses as to the plan they’re scratching up!
PETS
queensjewishlink.com

YSZ Delves Into The Meaning Of Kabalas Shabbos

YSZ is ready to greet the Shabbat Queen! What a special and moving assembly we had in honor of Rosh Chodesh Sh’vat! The program started with a skit by our G.O. girls on the topic of Hadlakas Neiros. Morah Kitiza Pahlaef explained the unique significance of Jewish women lighting Shabbos candles; it is an eis ratzon (auspicious time) for each of us to daven for any requests we may have and to connect to Hashem. At that time, the Sh’chinah of Hashem enters our very homes!
RELIGION
queensjewishlink.com

B’Shalach: A Miracle for the Ages

Every morning, when one recites Az Yashir, he should imagine that he is crossing the Sea at that very moment (Mishnah B’rurah 51:17). Perhaps the deeper lesson of this daily halachah reflects the true purpose of the most famous miracle in history. The goal of supernatural events is not the one-time showy extravaganza of Hashem’s power, but to remind us that Hashem is always involved in the world, even when things operate according to the laws of nature (Ramban, Sh’mos 13:16).
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy