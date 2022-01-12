ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, InMode, Virgin Galactic And More

By Craig Jones
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Atkore (NASDAQ:ATKR) is "just plain, perfect metal-bending company that I like."

When asked about Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Cramer said he doesn’t like any of the bulk carriers as they're too "inconsistent and have too often led to heartache so we’re not involved."

Cramer said Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) COO just left the company.

"I don’t think the Rivian set up is all that great," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said he is not able to understand why InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares dropped so much. "I think that’s a great opportunity," he commented.

Cramer recommended owning Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), and added that it’s "just a great long-term position."

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has a "revolutionary device that can be used for multiple different areas against cancer, and I think it should be bought right here," he commented.

When asked about Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LAC), Cramer said this "lithium battery area is just so controversial with so many players…it is too speculative for me."

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) is "way too speculative," he said.

Benzinga

Benzinga

