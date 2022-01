John Mara insists there was no final straw for Joe Judge. “It was just a culmination of things,” Mara, the Giants’ co-owner, said Wednesday, a day after he fired Judge as his coach. “We just got to a point where I thought we had dug ourselves a hole so deep that I didn’t see a clear path to getting out of it, unless we completely blew it up and started all over again with a new general manager and new head coach.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO