ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Strength training will be a focus for Jets’ Zach Wilson in the offseason

By Joey Chandler
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As eager as Zach Wilson is to get to work in the Jets’ offseason, he’s also looking to find balance and give his body heal time to heal before diving in. Wilson, who will be spending time with family in Utah, is also focused on making strength training a...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made a decision on veteran corner Richard Sherman. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The announcement from the team ends his season before it ever really got started in the first place. Sherman played just 29 snaps...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
kentsterling.com

Kurt Warner’s video critique of Colts QB Carson Wentz paints a very bleak picture

TV coverage doesn’t do Colts quarterback Carson Wentz justice. We watched the Colts play the 2-14 Jaguars on TV through a series of closeups too tight to see the entire play. As a result, we are left to wonder if the offense fails because of the offensive line, Jaguars defensive excellence, receivers inability to get clearance, or bad scheme.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Nfl Fantasy Sign Up Bonus#Pcl
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coaching Rumors Begin Trickling In

For the most part, it has been all quiet on the hiring front. Consider it the calm before the storm. The Vikings coaching rumors are beginning. Per Jason La Canfora, the Vikings will be bringing in former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson. As we all remember, he was the man in charge of the Eagles team that absolutely thrashed Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. There’s a long way to go, but it would be an interesting hire. One thing he said near the end in Philly is that he wanted to have more authority to help make major decisions: “I want to be a part of the evaluation process. I want to be a voice that’s heard, and I want to have that collaborative communication with Howie and his staff and be a part of that process.” Anyone who listened to Mark Wilf’s press conference knows how much he emphasized both communication and collaboration.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kellen Moore Is ‘Rumored’ To Have Interest In 1 NFL Job

Plenty of NFL franchises seem to have head coaching interest in Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But now, there’s some rumored interest coming from the up-and-coming coach’s side of the table. According to insider Adam Patrick of The Viking Age, Moore is rumored to have interest in becoming...
NFL
midutahradio.com

The Rams Sign Eric Weddle Out of Retirement

LOS ANGELES-Wednesday morning, ahead of their Monday Night playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams signed retired NFL safety, and former University of Utah star, Eric Weddle, out of retirement. Weddle, who turned 37 earlier this month, most recently played for the Rams in 2019. The six-time...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Over the past two months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant toe injury. Rodgers got stepped on during a game earlier this season and reportedly suffered a broken toe. Rather than opt for surgery and miss a week or two, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the pain.
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy