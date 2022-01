We’ve established by now that Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris is one of the worst characters ever. She’s undeniably annoying, ignorant with her views towards French culture, an awful friend and really, just not very good at her job in social media and marketing. But, we can’t help but love watching every single second of her life. She’s an awful hot mess, but she’s our hot mess. So whilst you might not want to be like her, this quiz is about to tell you just how much like the Emily in Paris gal herself you are.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO