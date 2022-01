Covid-19 failed to take a break between Christmas and New Year from the damage it has been causing and disruption to daily life. On Dec. 28, the New York State Department of Health (DOH) reported there had been 48,150 Covid-19 deaths in the state with 77 additional deaths after Christmas. Four of those who died over the holiday weekend were from Westchester.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY