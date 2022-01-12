ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC's Final Trades: Aptiv, Exxon Mobil, Alphabet And This Play On Health Care

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower named Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) as her pick, saying that she likes the Wind River deal.

“Best growth margins and free cash flow in the business,” Link added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors cited Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) as his pick, saying “really like the pipelines for pharma names.”

Pete Najarian said he was “sticking with energy” and that he expects Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) to “go a lot higher” and that there was “some call buying today.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he likes Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

