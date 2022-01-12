ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Pet of the Week: Mya

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTmBf_0djW2QhQ00

This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

My name is Mya and I’ve never really been one to believe in miracles but I’m hoping for one right now. I’m a senior dog in a shelter setting and I don’t get along perfectly with everyone which means I’m already in a category that makes me harder to adopt. I’m friendly with other dogs who are my size or bigger but prefer not to be around the little yappers. I am not comfortable around small children who may be too active or not understanding of my need for personal space. Cats don’t seem to be a problem and I am more comfortable and familiar with women than men. I’m hopeful someone will see that even though I have my flaws, I’m still just as deserving as the little puppy a few kennels down. That I am still a great girl and the right dog for someone whose lifestyle matches mine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Cyclones to hold dog races during intermission

WAUSAU – Hot dog!. The Wausau Cyclones and SC Swiderski will hold the inaugural Wiener Dog Races during the intermission of the Cyclones Hockey game on Feb. 5. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the opposite blue line. Each wiener dog entry will receive two complimentary tickets to the game. To fill out the entry form for your wiener dog or for more information, visit wausaucyclones.com/wienerdograces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Special rescues help ailing owners find pets’ next home

NEW YORK (AP) — Who will take your pet when you die?. The question often doesn’t have an easy answer, especially for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. During the pandemic, specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void, one pet at a time.
PETS
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy