ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Davison School Board Member Receives Probation for Malicious Phone Call

By News Desk
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChairman of the Genesee County GOP and a member of the Davison School Board of Education was sentenced to probation following a guilty plea for making a malicious phone call...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genesee County, MI
Society
County
Genesee County, MI
Houghton County, MI
Society
Davison, MI
Education
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Houghton County, MI
Houghton County, MI
Crime & Safety
Davison, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Education
Genesee County, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Davison, MI
The Associated Press

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he canceled the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
The Hill

The fates of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Smith

Comments / 0

Community Policy