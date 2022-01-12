ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKCPS Moves 5 Additional Schools To Virtual Learning

By Caleb Califano
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKCPS is moving five more schools to virtual learning Wednesday. Meanwhile, Putnam City has decided to move all middle and high school classes online through the end of the week. Both are citing COVID-19 as the main reason behind the move. OKCPS already...

www.newson6.com

