ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side talked with an expert on Wednesday about the things you can do to try to stay warm if you're going to the game. "You're not moving around like you would be hiking, so you can be a little less mobile and more like the kids on 'Christmas Story,' where they get pushed over," Mike Radomski said.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO