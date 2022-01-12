ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Supreme Court rejects appeal of Alabama ISIS bride Hoda Muthana

By The Associated Press
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States. The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda...

