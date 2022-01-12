Aquafresh Introduces New Fully Recyclable Packaging

TEMPE, Ariz., and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Sustainability Consortium announced Tuesday the formation of a new coalition of companies and organizations committed to creating resources to recycle small format packaging and other materials. This is the first coalition of its kind to include CPG companies, non-profits and universities. TSC, alongside P&G, Burt's Bees, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK, Sustainable Packaging Coalition, The Recycling Partnership, Balcones Resources, U of A and Arizona State University are collaborating to accelerate progress on building increased circularity of small format packaging of all material types through science-based, collective action projects.
