Aquafresh Introduces New Fully Recyclable Packaging

 2 days ago

GSK’s Aquafresh Fresh & Minty brand is switching to more sustainable packaging from this month, with a fully recyclable tube and cap, as well as a carton made from recycled board. The switch to eco-friendly packaging forms part of GSK’s...

