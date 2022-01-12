Frontier Developments swings to interim loss and lowers guidance

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Announces EUR100 million, around GBP83 million, acquisition of developer, publisher and distributor of simulation games astragon Entertainment GmbH. To pay initial EUR75 million, with further EUR25 million payable in cash on earnings performance targets for 2021 and 2022. Announces placing to raise GBP80 million. Acquisition to be funded with placing proceeds. Placing shares will not exceed 8% of current issued share capital. Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to new and existing eligible institutional investors. Acquisition is expected to complete mid-January.
Comments / 0