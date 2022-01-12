ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Frontier Developments swings to interim loss and lowers guidance

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

(Alliance News) - Shares in Frontier Developments PLC on Wednesday tumbled, as the company posted a swing to an interim loss and lowered its revenue guidance for the current as well as the following financial year. Shares in the Cambridge, England-based firm were down 27% at 1,300.08 pence each...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

OpSens Swings to Loss in Q1, Sales Fall

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. OpSens (TSE: OPS), a manufacturer of fiber optic sensors offering solutions for interventional cardiology, reported lower sales and swung from a profit to a loss in the first quarter, as COVID-19 continued to impact the business. Sales & Earnings. Consolidated sales came in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Independent Investment Trust matches payout after NAV rise

Independent Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based trust run by Baillie Gifford - November 30 net asset value per share comes in at 617.9 pence, up 13% from 547.1p a year prior. NAV total return for the 12 months to November 30 is 14.4%, below the FTSE All-Share Index and the FTSE World Index's 17.4% and 22.3%, respectively. Declares final dividend of 5p per share, bring total annual payout to 8p per share, unchanged from a year before.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Minds + Machines sets new tender offer ahead of delisting

Minds + Machines Group Ltd - London-based top-level domain registry - Will return up to GBP19 million further to shareholders in a tender offer for shares at 10.4 pence each. The offer follows the completion of a GBP58.0 million tender offer at 9.60p per share back in October. Minds + Machines recently sold the majority of its assets for USD120 million, with USD11.9 million held in escrow until March 31. It intends to return as much cash as possible to shareholders and delist from the AIM market in London, calling a general meeting for February 7 to approve the plan.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Braben
Life Style Extra

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 14 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 15,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 5,084 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,554,471 Ordinary shares, and there are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 51,700 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Currys lowers profits guidance as shortage of games tech hits Christmas

UK electricals retailer Currys lowered annual guidance as it reported a fall in sales over the peak Christmas period as a tough comparator year, uneven customer demand and supply disruption hit revenues. 104.70p. 17:20 14/01/22. -6.85%. -7.70p. 22,743.35. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,280.34. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22.
TECHNOLOGY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 36,100 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 897.514 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliance News#Frontier Developments Plc#Gbp120 Million#Gbp160 Million
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Ideagen profit soars; Enwell annual production up

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Ideagen PLC - information management, safety, risk and compliance software provider - Pretax profit in six months to October 31 soars to GBP5.2 million from GBP1.2 million a year prior. Revenue up to GBP38.8 million from GBP29.2 million. Increases interim dividend by 15% to 0.138 pence per share. Targets 15% organic revenue growth in medium term. "Strong start to H2 in line with our expectations with confidence in delivering on our targets for the full year," company says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Team17 buys astragon; contracts for Tekmar and Toople

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Team17 Group PLC - Nottingham-based video game development company - Announces EUR100 million, around GBP83 million, acquisition of developer, publisher and distributor of simulation games astragon Entertainment GmbH. To pay initial EUR75 million, with further EUR25 million payable in cash on earnings performance targets for 2021 and 2022. Announces placing to raise GBP80 million. Acquisition to be funded with placing proceeds. Placing shares will not exceed 8% of current issued share capital. Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to new and existing eligible institutional investors. Acquisition is expected to complete mid-January.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Provident Financial has strong 4th quarter and revamps Vanquis board

(Alliance News) - Provident Financial PLC on Thursday trading in the fourth quarter of 2021 was ahead of expectations and announced the restructuring of Vanquis Bank's board. The Bradford, England-based lender said the strong trading in the three months to December 31 was driven by favourable macroeconomic conditions and demand for credit from customers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,995,780 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 January 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 84.50 pence per share ranging from 84.50 pence to 90.86 pence.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Premier Miton Group plc (potential offeror for River and. OFFEROR: Ince Group plc (The) Offeror identified: 15:14 26-Oct-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. 1p ordinary. ISIN: GB00BZBY3Y09. NSI: 68,540,912. OFFEREE: Arena Events Group plc. Offer...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Volume Buying Deepverge

Aside from my core holding of Deepverge (DVRG), I wanted to try a scaled up test trade. Following the news driven breakout in October 2021, I chose my starting point for volume calculation as the August 2021 price peak and arrived at 1,592 shares (£412.44, break even 26.47p) bought on 26 October 2021. These were sold on 28 October 2021 for 9.3% profit.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy