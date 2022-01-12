ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather, Kim Kardashian Face Suit Over Crypto ‘Scam’

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the boxing champion, and reality television star Kim Kardashian are being sued for, allegedly, misleading investors in their promotion of a cryptocurrency token.

The class action lawsuit was brought on behalf of all investors who acquired EthereumMax tokens between May 14 and June 27, 2021.

According to the class-action complaint filed last Friday in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, the celebrities and other defendants are accused of making false or misleading statements to investors about the token via social media advertisements and other promotional activities.

