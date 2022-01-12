ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

By JILL LAWLESS
 2 days ago
Britain Politics In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Johnson has apologized for attending a garden party during Britain's coronavirus lockdown. He said Wednesday that there are things the government "did not get right." Johnson is facing anger from public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned. Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can't quell the furor. (House of Commons/PA via AP) (Uncredited)

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.

The apology, which stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, was Johnson's attempt to assuage a tide of anger from the public and politicians over accusations he and his staff repeatedly flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned.

The "partygate" scandal could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms, with some members of Johnson's governing Conservative Party saying he must quit for breaking the rules.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the party's Scottish wing, said Johnson’s “position is no longer tenable,” and "I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.”

Trying to calm the furor, Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he went to a May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I want to apologize," Johnson told lawmakers during his weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons. “With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.”

An invitation to “bring your own booze” to a “socially distanced drinks” gathering was emailed to about 100 government staff by a senior prime ministerial aide — though Johnson's office says he did not receive it.

Opponents and allies alike have been demanding Johnson come clean about the party, held when Britons were banned by law from meeting more than one person outside their households to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The gathering happened as millions were cut off from family and friends, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.

Johnson said he understood the rage of people who “have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months ... at the thought that people in Downing Street were not following those rules” — though he didn’t explicitly admit that he had broken any regulations and said the gathering might have been “technically” within the guidelines.

Johnson has previously said he and his staff followed the rules at all times.

Members of the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said Johnson's apology offered them little comfort.

Hannah Brady, whose father died in May 2020, accused Johnson of pouring “salt into the wounds of those who have already lost so much to this pandemic.”

“If restrictions are needed to protect lives in the future, people will simply laugh at him,” she said. “He has no moral authority and will cost lives."

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the British public thought Johnson was “lying through his teeth.”

“He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozy parties in Downing Street," Starmer said. "Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?”

Johnson instead urged people to await the conclusions of an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into several alleged parties by government staff. Gray, a public service veteran with a reputation as a straight-shooter, is expected to report by the end of the month.

Johnson did not say what he would do if Gray found he was at fault.

Such a finding would increase the chances of restive Conservatives calling for a no-confidence vote in their leader. Under party rules, such a vote can happen if 15% of Conservative lawmakers demand it. If it passed, the party would elect a new leader, who would take over as prime minister.

Wednesday's admission came amid a mounting list of troubles for Johnson, who already faced accusations that his Conservative government flouted pandemic rules at other times, by hosting garden gatherings, Christmas get-togethers and office quiz nights in Downing Street, which is both the prime minister’s home and his office. He is also facing disquiet after allegations of financial and ethical misconduct against him and his government.

A string of opposition lawmakers accused Johnson of lawbreaking, lying and debasing his office.

Johnson can shrug off opposition criticisms — as he has during previous scandals — since his Conservatives have an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons. More worryingly for the prime minister, many members of his own party are increasingly concerned about his judgment and leadership.

The Conservatives picked Johnson as leader in 2019 for his upbeat manner and popular touch, despite the serial allegations of rule-bending and dishonesty that have followed him through his twin careers as journalist and politician. The choice appeared vindicated when he led the party to a big election win in December that year.

But support inside the party is being eroded by discontent over continuing pandemic restrictions, which some Conservatives view as draconian, and the growing list scandals. The question now is whether “partygate” might be a scandal too far.

The Conservatives have a history of ousting leaders if they become a liability — and a recent surprising loss in a special election for a district the party held for more than a century has increased their jitters.

Veteran Conservative legislator Christopher Chope said Johnson's apology had helped reassure the party.

“I think this apology has bought some time, and we will see what happens,” he said.

But another senior Conservative lawmaker, Roger Gale, echoed Scottish leader Ross.

“Politically the prime minister is a dead man walking,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.James Slack who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021 “should not have happened at the time that it did”.Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If MPs are too hesitant to topple Boris Johnson, the money men might instead

If Boris Johnson is a “dead man walking”, as one of his detractors put it yesterday, the question now is how long he spends on death row.Despite the prime minister’s abject – though carefully-worded – apology, Westminster is febrile. Conservative MPs are openly debating how long he’s got, and one Tory insider told me “the vultures are circling” in the tea rooms. Contenders in a now hotly-anticipated leadership contest are said to be counting and corralling.But though many Tory MPs seem to believe the events of the last few weeks have sentenced the prime minister to political death, it’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

People should ‘move on’ from partygate despite latest revelations, says Liz Truss

The British public should “move on” from the scandal over parties held at No 10 during the pandemic, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations that two further drinks gatherings were held at Downing Street last April while strict Covid restrictions were in place – the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.However, Ms Truss suggested the prime minister’s apology for attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden in May 2020 was good enough to draw a line under the matter for now.Asked about questions over the...
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
