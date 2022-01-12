ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Starwood buys Whole Foods-anchored retail center in West Palm Beach for $130M

By Brian Bandell
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Other tenants include Nordstrom Rack, Five Below, and TJMaxx. Big deals....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
West Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Starwood#Nordstrom Rack#Tjmaxx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida's Largest Business Parks

Information was obtained from the parks' leasing representatives and could not be independently verified by the Business Journal. South Florida includes the following metro areas: Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach. Flagler Station Business Park. 9960 N.W. 116th Way. Suite 2. Miami, FL 33178. 305-805-3012. 980 980 150 1 1990.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida

Comments / 0

Community Policy