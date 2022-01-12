Stolen checks cashed at Nashville, Hermitage banks; Suspect charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County officers took one woman into custody early Wednesday morning for identity theft and multiple forgery charges.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 27, 2021, Makayela McCarville-Ritchie, 26, went to a Wilson Bank & Trust branch located on Andrew Jackson Parkway in Hermitage, and presented the victim’s driver’s license, bank cards, and a forged $800 check.

Makayela McCarville-Ritchie (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said she collected the money then went to the Nashville Wilson Bank & Trust branch located on Donelson Pike, and again presented the victim’s ID, bank card and another stolen check. This time, officials said, she convinced the tellers she was the victim after she presented a second form of ID.

The warrant said the check was stolen from a vehicle burglary in Davidson County, and the victim’s ID was stolen from a separate vehicle burglary in another area.

McCarville-Ritchie and the vehicle she was in were seen on surveillance video.

She was arrested in Wilson County and is being held at the Davidson County jail on a $20,000 bond.

