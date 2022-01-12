ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BM5: Frye Festival | Bax eats crow

By Dave Biddle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State made it official on Tuesday: Justin Frye is the Buckeyes' new offensive line coach and will also hold the title of associate head coach for offense. What do we...

The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

UCLA coordinators Justin Frye, Derek Sage depart

As the fifth and final year of Chip Kelly’s current contract with UCLA begins on Sunday and contract talks remain ongoing, the head coach now must fill the third and fourth vacancies on his staff this offseason. Coordinators Justin Frye (offense) and Derek Sage (special teams) officially confirmed that...
NFL
La Crosse Tribune

How Wisconsin football caught a break in the revised Big Ten schedule

But the tweaks the Badgers’ schedule could help them regain the top spot in the Big Ten West Division after two seasons without a division title. UW travels to Ohio State on Sept. 24, the first Big Ten game of the season for the Badgers. That game originally was slated for Nov. 12. The Badgers haven’t defeated Ohio State since 2010 and haven’t won in Columbus since 2004. It will be a tall task for UW next season as the Buckeyes will have back under center starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud along with receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. among their offensive weapons.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Texas football: Vince Young reacts to transfer QB Quinn Ewers' arrival on campus

New Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has arrived on campus in Austin after transferring in from Ohio State, and it did not take long for one of the most iconic quarterbacks in Longhorns history to get fired up over Ewers stepping foot onto the Forty Acres. Former national champion Texas quarterback Vince Young promptly took to social media after the team tweeted out a photo of Ewers after his arrival.
AUSTIN, TX
Justin Frye
247Sports

Georgia's Stetson Bennett IV will have huge future, Paul Finebaum says

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett overcame some adversity to help the Bulldogs capture the national championship Monday night. And his efforts in helping the Bulldogs to the promised land could pan out in a major way even once his football career is finished, according to ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Considering he...
NFL
247Sports

Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts ready to "build something great" at Texas

The next wave of Longhorns are settling in on the Forty Acres. Texas football welcomed 12 early enrollees Thursday for move in day, including Ohio State transfer cornerback Ryan Watts. In a video posted by Texas football, Watts expressed his excitement to be back in his home state and is looking forward to "build something great" with the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Four-star wing Scotty Middleton talks recruitment

Class of 2023 Sunrise Christian Academy wing Scotty Middleton was one of the standouts from this past week's La Porte Invitational. The 6-foot-6 four-star is ranked within the top 40 nationally and has great size, length and versatility and is seeing his recruitment rise. Middleton is hearing a lot from Ohio State, Xavier, Texas Tech among others and is receiving new interest from Oregon. He also took one visit to Kansas State early in the year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Updated scouting report on Ohio State signee Tegra Tshabola

Ohio State signee Tegra Tshabola enjoyed a strong performance at this past week's All-American Bowl, winning the vast majority of his 1-on-1 matchups in practice and playing his left guard spot well when teaming with his line mates. The four-star offensive tackle out of West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West measured around 6-foot-5, 345 pounds at AAB check-in and recorded an impressive 35-inch arm measurement.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Buckeyes offer Ohio State D-line legacy Will Smith

Dublin (Ohio) Coffman 2023 defensive tackle/end Will Smith made his first Ohio State recruiting visit in early October. He was in Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes rolled over Maryland 66-17. Afterwards Bucknuts caught up with Smith. “I went with my mom and my cousin,” Smith told Bucknuts at the time....
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BM5: 'Ryan Day took a blowtorch to that side of the ball'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is not messing around this offseason. The Buckeyes had the No. 52 total defense in the country in 2021, and Day has overhauled his coaching staff on that side of the ball. In fact, only defensive line coach Larry Johnson remains as a holdover on the defensive staff. Everyone else is out, including linebackers coach Al Washington and Kerry Coombs. Coming to Columbus are safeties coach Perry Eliano from Cincinnati and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton -- a former OSU corner -- from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Al Washington out as Ohio State's linebackers coach

The moves continue at a fast and furious pace on Ohio State’s coaching staff. Sources have informed Bucknuts that Al Washington is out as the Buckeyes’ linebackers coach after three seasons with the program (2019-21). It is believed that new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will coach the linebackers, meaning there will likely not be a one-for-one replacement for Washington on OSU’s staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

