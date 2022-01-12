BM5: Frye Festival | Bax eats crow

But the tweaks the Badgers’ schedule could help them regain the top spot in the Big Ten West Division after two seasons without a division title. UW travels to Ohio State on Sept. 24, the first Big Ten game of the season for the Badgers. That game originally was slated for Nov. 12. The Badgers haven’t defeated Ohio State since 2010 and haven’t won in Columbus since 2004. It will be a tall task for UW next season as the Buckeyes will have back under center starting quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud along with receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. among their offensive weapons.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO