Windsor woman dead, four injured in four-car crash on I-84 in Farmington Hartford Courant/TNS

A Windsor driver is dead and four others injured, three seriously, after a four-car crash on I-84 in Farmington Tuesday night during which a large pickup truck came barreling across the median and slammed into her car, state police said.

Nia Justice McDougald, 20, was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she died. Her passenger, Chancellor Thomas Ross, 22, of Hartford, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to state police, the crash happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. when two vehicles in the east lanes between exits 37 and 39 collided. Troopers said they didn’t know what caused the 2007 Ford F150 driven by Sean C. Jackson, 56, of Bloomfield and the 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Monica A. Collins-Saatci, 37, of Middletown, to make contact.

The pickup then crossed the median and struck the 2003 Toyota Camry McDougald was driving west in the left lane, police said. The force of the impact pushed the Toyota into another westbound vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Compass driven by Joseph Didomenico, 35, of New Milford.

In addition to McDougald and Ross, Jackson and his passenger, Jason D. Keyes, 48, of Coventry, and Didomenico were taken to area hospitals. Jackson and Keyes are being treated for injuries that are considered serious, state police said, and Didomenico’s injuries are believed to be minor. Collins-Saatci and her passenger, Gregory Alphanso, 38, of Bristol did not appear to be injured.

While troopers were investigating the crash, a car struck a state police vehicle that was parked — its emergency lights activated — on the side of the highway for eastbound traffic. The driver, who police said had been looking at the wreck in the west lanes, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries; he also got a ticket. The trooper was not in the vehicle and was not injured.

Anyone who saw the four-car crash or has video of it is asked to call the investigator, Trooper Carlos J. Dos Santos, at the Troop H barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1000 or email him at carlos.dosSantos@ct.gov .

