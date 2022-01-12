ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester to follow CDC guidance on classroom isolation

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Westchester County is adopting the CDC's new isolation guidance for kids in the classroom.

Students and staff who test positive and are asymptomatic will only have to isolate for five days, starting with the day they test positive.

If no symptoms emerge, isolation can end after five days.

For those who do experience symptoms, isolation can end after five days if symptoms fade and you're fever free for 24 hours.

In both cases, masks are required for five days following isolation.

