Knights Survive Over Beckley-Stratton

It took an emotional overtime period to crown a winner, but it was the EGMS Boys escaping the visiting Bulldogs of Beckley-Stratton Middle School last week.

Trailing 25-18 at the half, the Knights were able to keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter with baskets by Brody Hamric and Colton Dunbar.

EGMS continued to cut into the Bulldogs lead as Hamric remained hot with additional baskets by Braylen Godfrey and Layne Lambert, and that ended regulation with a 40-40 tie.

During the overtime period, Sam Hawver’s layup off the assist by Brady Thompson gave the Knights a lead they would not relinquish.

EGMS secured the victory.

Head coach Marcus Berry was ecstatic with the win, but also found the game to be a learning experience for his players.

“The biggest challenge with this particular age group is teaching how to close out games. Valued possessions with the basketball and executing late game situations are all teachable moments,“ Berry said.

Hamric led all scorers with 13 points. Godfrey’s nine, and Layne Lambert (seven points) rounded out the scoring.

The Boys will travel to Princeton Middle School on Tuesday, January 11th for their next contest.

