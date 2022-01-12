A Greenbrier County man was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, January 4 in connection with an alleged theft which occurred on November 26, 2021. Jason Eugene Zickefoose, 31, of Rainelle has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, breaking and entering, grand larceny and receiving/transferring stolen property.

On the afternoon of Saturday, November 27, law enforcement as dispatched to the area of Farmdale Road to investigate reports of a theft. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with the complainant, who advised that “sometime during the night an unknown subject had stolen his Mitsubishi mini truck.”

According to the criminal complaint, the mini truck, which was valued at approximately $5,000, had been stolen from an unlocked out-building.

On Monday, November 29, law enforcement located the mini truck at the residence of Jason Zickefoose.

As explained through witness statements: “Jason showed up at the residence [ ] with the truck late one night. [ ] Jason advised (that) he had taken the truck from the Farmdale area.

When question by officers regarding the incident, Zickefoose reportedly advised that he entered the shed where the truck was parked and took it. Zickefoose further allegedly confirmed that he did not have permission to do so.

Jason Eugene Zickefoose is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $40,000 cash-bond or surety.

The post Rainelle Man Charged With Grand Larceny appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .