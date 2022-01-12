ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renick, WV

Renick Man Charged With Attempted Burglary

By by matthew young
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
A Greenbrier County man was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, January 5 after an alleged failed home-invasion attempt. Jeffrey Brian Callison, 40, of Renick has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing an officer, breaking an entering into an automobile and attempted burglary.

On the date in question, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence in the area of Rich Hollow Road to investigate reports of “an attempted burglary in progress.”

According to the occupants of the residence, “a male and female subject had pulled into (the) driveway [ ] at sat in the vehicle for approximately 15 minutes before coming up onto the porch and rummaging through all of the items.”

The occupants further advised the Greenbrier County 911 Center that the male had attempted to gain entry through the front door before heading around to the back of the residence. The female was also allegedly “looking through the windows on the front porch.”

Upon their arrival, law enforcement immediately detained the female suspect, who advised that the male suspect (later identified as Jeffrey Brian Callison) was “at the back of the residence.” Upon further investigation, officers located Callison in an out-building behind the main house, where he was reportedly searching through a parked vehicle. Officers then drew their weapons, and issued several commands for Callison to show his hands and get on the ground. Officers report seeing Callison allegedly “manipulating something in his back waistband” before complying with their orders. After Callison had been taken safely into custody, officers located a Ruger 9mm pistol lying on the ground near to where Callison had been located.

According to the criminal complaint, Callison has three previous felony convictions: a first-degree robbery conviction in 2016, a manufacturing a controlled substance conviction in 2018 and a wanton endangerment with a firearm conviction in 2021.

Jeffrey Brian Callison is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail in lieu of an $80,000 cash-bond or surety.

Greenbrier County, WV
