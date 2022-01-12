ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amazon Prime Video Ramps Up Originals in Spain

By Jamie Lang and John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6116_0djVvlrW00

In yet another sign of explosive growth on Spain ’s drama scene, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled four new Amazon Original series or movies tapping the large talents of some of its most successful comedy directors, producers, novelists and drama series creators.

In a sign of Amazon Studios’ hiked ambitions, the productions were described by Georgia Brown, Amazon’s head of European Originals, as “local stories that resonate with local audiences and have a global impact.” In the past, Amazon has stressed more the need for the former.

Also updating Spanish journalists in Madrid on Wednesday morning on progress on the already announced “Sin Huellas” and “Un asunto privado,” Prime Video’s new slate shows it enrolling some of the biggest stars in Spain, led by “Below Zero’s” Javier Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi (“Broken Embraces,” “Perfect Life”).

Alongside Sílvia Abril, the two actors topline family time-travel comedy “Mañana es hoy” which is directed by Spain’s Nacho G. Velilla, helmer of Pantelion’s “No Manches Frida” and “No Manches Frida 2,”  the biggest U.S.-Mexico double-market comedy movie franchise in history. Set up at Spanish production company Felicitas, the movie sees a Spanish family Gaspar transported from the summer of 1991 to 2022.

A YA movie marking the streamer’s first original science fiction proposition in Spain, “Awareness” was described by Maria José Rodríguez, Amazon Studios’ head of Spanish Originals, as “probably the most ambitious film we’ve worked on in Spain to date.”

“It’s a sci-fi film that meets a desire here for a blockbuster of this type,” she added.

“Awareness” is produced by longtime Jaume-Collet Serra producing partner Juan Solá and Mark Albela, a producer on some of the biggest international shoots in Spain such as Ridley Scott’s “Kingdom of Heaven” and “Exodus: Gods and Kings.” Both now serve as producers at Federation Spain.

Billed as an action thriller and adolescent dama, “Awareness” turns on Ian, a rebel teen able to project mental images into the minds of other people. When his powers go out of control in public, he has to go on the run, pursued by two different organisations competing for control of his world.

Also confirmed as a new Amazon Original, drama series “Reina Roja” weighs in as a slice of Spanish Noir, adapting an extraordinarily successful novel trilogy by Spain’s Juan Gómez-Jurado, which has ranked as the most-read work in Spain for three years running.

Jurado and Amaya Murúzabal, creator of the original multi -POV concept of  Prime Video’s “Hernán,” will turn the novels into a drama series produced by Amazon Studios and  Dopamine and Focus. The series plays off a talent deal announced by Amazon Studios and Gómez-Jurado in April 2021, one of the first inked by the streamer in Europe.

From “The Others” producer Fernando Bovaira at MOD Producciones and Anxo Rodríguez for Espotlight, the eight-part “Los Farad” is a crime-thriller set in 1980s Marbella directed by Mariano Barroso (“What the Future Holds,” “La Línea Invisible”) and written by Barroso and Alejandro Amenábar regular co-scribe Alejandro Hernández.

“We are investing so heavily in our original content all over the world and it’s been exciting to see how original content within countries is resonating with fans in an incredible way and that’s been a huge part of our success,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said at the presentation.

“It’s worth saying at Amazon that we are unique because we have a really curated slate,” Brown added. “We aren’t gonna do huge volume. What we are ultimately looking for is high quality content that demonstrates a diversity of voice and compelling stories and characters.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Phat Tuesdays’ Gets Premiere Date at Amazon Prime Video (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video announced that “Phat Tuesdays” will debut on Feb. 4. The three-episode docuseries tells of the Comedy Store’s Phat Tuesdays. Comedian Guy Torry founded and hosted the event after the 1992 L.A. riots in order to spotlight Black performers, and ended up launching the careers of several prominent comics. Celebrities including Nick Cannon, Snoop Dogg and Tiffany Haddish will appear in interviews discussing their experiences attending or performing at Phat Tuesdays. Executive producers include Torry, director Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Original Productions’ Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett and Jeff Bumgarner and Grammnet Productions’ Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo. Co-executive producers include...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Degrassi’: New Series Greenlit at HBO Max, ‘Next Generation’ to Stream in Spring

HBO Max has greenlit “Degrassi,” a new series adding to the teen drama franchise of the same name. Additionally, HBO Max secured the U.S. rights for all 14 seasons of “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” which will become available on the streamer in spring 2022. Over 10 episodes, “Degrassi” will chart the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart. “Degrassi” is set to debut in 2023 and will be produced by franchise owner WildBrain and developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Fresh Meat’ Sells in North America Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion – Global Bulletin

SALES Channel 4’s classic series “Fresh Meat,” a still-popular dramatic comedy about student life, will celebrate its ten-year anniversary this weekend with a cast and creators’ reunion in London, and global distributor All3Media has announced several recent sales deal for the program ahead of the event. Agreements for the series have been closed in the U.S. and Canada on the Roku Channel (AVOD) as well as on Tubi (also U.S. and Canada AVOD) and on Crackle for AVOD in the U.S. The show is also available on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain for Channel 4...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariano Barroso
Person
Alejandro Amenábar
Person
Ridley Scott
IndieWire

Here’s How Amazon Prime Members Can Get Paramount+, Starz, and More for 99 Cents a Month

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’ve been looking to save money on streaming platforms, Amazon has a mega deal that binge watchers won’t want to turn down. Right now, Amazon Prime Video members can add Starz, Paramount+, Showtime, and more channels for just $0.99 a month for up to two months. AMC, Epix, BET+, Noggin, PBS Documentaries, PBS Kids, A&E Crime Central, Allblk, Lifetime Movie Club, Acorn TV and...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Untrained blind student lands starring role in Netflix second world war epic

Thousands of hopefuls auditioned for the lead role of a blind character in an epic second world war drama series for Netflix that is based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel. But the producers of All the Light We Cannot See have chosen a student with no formal acting training who is registered blind, in a move that has been welcomed by disability rights activists.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Channels 99 Cent Subscription Deal Ends Today

Looking for something new to watch in 2022? Amazon is offering over a dozen 99 cent per month subscription deals on streaming services that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery+, and more. The only problem is that today, January 3rd, will be your last chance to take advantage of it. We've...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Studios#European Originals#Spanish Originals
CinemaBlend

One Specific Way HBO Max Rose Above Netflix And Disney+ In 2021

The competition between streaming services is stiffer than ever with platforms premiering and growing in certain ways to even rival the original giant itself: Netflix. While Netflix will undoubtedly remain on top when it comes to the sheer number of originals released for the foreseeable future, and Disney+ may have cornered the market in terms of the biggest franchise releases via streaming, HBO Max rose above both in a very specific way in the past year: app downloads.
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

Netflix plays its own Squid Game as global streaming battle escalates

Reed Hastings took an uncharacteristic step earlier this month and slashed Netflix prices in India by 60pc. The co-founder and chief executive of the streaming giant was pursuing a unique approach in the world’s biggest democracy, having previously raised prices in the UK and Europe to support heavy spending.
TV SERIES
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in January 2022

Click here to read the full article. The new year is starting off with a slate of new films available to stream in January. Several films that made an impression at last year’s film festivals will be available this month, including “The Fallout,” which won the grand jury and audience awards at SXSW and Iranian film “A Hero,” which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.More from WWDA Look at the Costumes of 'Nightmare Alley'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021Photos from the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Los Angeles Premiere Other major releases this month include Joel Coen’s solo directorial...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Amazon
Pocket-lint.com

Fallout TV series for Amazon Prime Video gets a big name director

(Pocket-lint) - The Fallout TV show that Amazon announced back in the summer of 2020 hasn't produced much noise since then, although pre-production generally tends to stay pretty quiet for a show like this. Now, though, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the show has got some big names attached to...
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

Is Amazon Prime Video Tricking You Into Paying Extra For Content?

Amazon Prime Video is among the most recognizable streaming services available, and there's a reason for that. It's affordable, and it comes with an extensive media library. Despite showing up on the scene after Netflix, it quickly caught up and gave the most-subscribed-to platform a run for its money. But...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season

The teen horror series, based on the 1973 novel of the same name that was also adapted into a film in 1997, follows a group of friends who are mercilessly stalked by a serial killer after they cover up a fatal car accident. The show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Amazon Prime Video signs deal with Nigerian production company Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Anthill Studios – its second deal with a Nigerian production company. The streamer will have exclusive worldwide distribution rights to Anthill’s slate of theatrical releases starting this year, with titles including Progressive Tailors Club. Anthill Studios was founded...
BUSINESS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Boys: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Amazon Prime Video Series (Watch)

The Boys has a return date! Amazon Prime Video has announced a spring premiere date for season three of the dark superhero series. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles, the TV show is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.
TV SERIES
mobilesyrup.com

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [Jan. 3-9]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms. Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy