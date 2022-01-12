ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK's Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

By JILL LAWLESS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxNbU_0djVv0ek00
Britain Politics In this grab taken from video, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement ahead of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Johnson has apologized for attending a garden party during Britain’s coronavirus lockdown. He said Wednesday that there are things the government “did not get right.” Johnson is facing anger from public and politicians over claims he and his staff flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned. Some members of his Conservative Party say he should resign if he can’t quell the furor. (House of Commons/PA via AP) (Uncredited)

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation.

The apology, which stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, was Johnson's attempt to assuage a tide of anger from the public and politicians over accusations he and his staff repeatedly flouted pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was banned.

The "partygate" scandal could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms, with some members of Johnson's governing Conservative Party saying he must quit for breaking the rules.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the party's Scottish wing, said Johnson’s “position is no longer tenable,” and "I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.”

Trying to calm the furor, Johnson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday that he went to a May 2020 garden party at his Downing Street office, though he said that he had considered it a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I want to apologize," Johnson told lawmakers during his weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons. “With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.”

An invitation to “bring your own booze” to a “socially distanced drinks” gathering was emailed to about 100 government staff by a senior prime ministerial aide — though Johnson's office says he did not receive it.

Opponents and allies alike have been demanding Johnson come clean about the party, held when Britons were banned by law from meeting more than one person outside their households to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The gathering happened as millions were cut off from family and friends, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.

Johnson said he understood the rage of people who “have made extraordinary sacrifices over the past 18 months ... at the thought that people in Downing Street were not following those rules” — though he didn’t explicitly admit that he had broken any regulations and said the gathering might have been “technically” within the guidelines.

Johnson has previously said he and his staff followed the rules at all times.

Members of the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said Johnson's apology offered them little comfort.

Hannah Brady, whose father died in May 2020, accused Johnson of pouring “salt into the wounds of those who have already lost so much to this pandemic.”

“If restrictions are needed to protect lives in the future, people will simply laugh at him,” she said. “He has no moral authority and will cost lives."

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the British public thought Johnson was “lying through his teeth.”

“He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone knew, that when the whole country was locked down he was hosting boozy parties in Downing Street," Starmer said. "Is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?”

Johnson instead urged people to await the conclusions of an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into several alleged parties by government staff. Gray, a public service veteran with a reputation as a straight-shooter, is expected to report by the end of the month.

Johnson did not say what he would do if Gray found he was at fault.

Such a finding would increase the chances of restive Conservatives calling for a no-confidence vote in their leader. Under party rules, such a vote can happen if 15% of Conservative lawmakers demand it. If it passed, the party would elect a new leader, who would take over as prime minister.

Wednesday's admission came amid a mounting list of troubles for Johnson, who already faced accusations that his Conservative government flouted pandemic rules at other times, by hosting garden gatherings, Christmas get-togethers and office quiz nights in Downing Street, which is both the prime minister’s home and his office. He is also facing disquiet after allegations of financial and ethical misconduct against him and his government.

A string of opposition lawmakers accused Johnson of lawbreaking, lying and debasing his office.

Johnson can shrug off opposition criticisms — as he has during previous scandals — since his Conservatives have an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons. More worryingly for the prime minister, many members of his own party are increasingly concerned about his judgment and leadership.

The Conservatives picked Johnson as leader in 2019 for his upbeat manner and popular touch, despite the serial allegations of rule-bending and dishonesty that have followed him through his twin careers as journalist and politician. The choice appeared vindicated when he led the party to a big election win in December that year.

But support inside the party is being eroded by discontent over continuing pandemic restrictions, which some Conservatives view as draconian, and the growing list scandals. The question now is whether “partygate” might be a scandal too far.

The Conservatives have a history of ousting leaders if they become a liability — and a recent surprising loss in a special election for a district the party held for more than a century has increased their jitters.

Veteran Conservative legislator Christopher Chope said Johnson's apology had helped reassure the party.

“I think this apology has bought some time, and we will see what happens,” he said.

But another senior Conservative lawmaker, Roger Gale, echoed Scottish leader Ross.

“Politically the prime minister is a dead man walking,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Salmond: Push for independence now while Boris Johnson is mired in scandal

Former first minister Alex Salmond said independence supporters should capitalise on the scandal engulfing Boris Johnson and push for another referendum.Predicting that the Prime Minister would be ousted this year after the outrage of Downing Street hosting parties during lockdown, Mr Salmond warned that any successor would be “more organised, more popular, more formidable and more ruthless than Boris Johnson”.The Alba Party leader said Mr Johnson was the “worst Prime Minister in living memory” and argued independence campaigners would “not get a better opportunity” to achieve Scottish Independence.Mr Salmond said: “ It’s in Boris Johnson’s nature to have scandals. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 apologises to Buckingham Palace for ‘parties’ on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

No 10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace after parties were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, but is refusing to say if Boris Johnson knew about them.It is understood the apology was made by a Downing Street official, in a telephone call – rather than in a conversation involving the prime minister.Asked if Mr Johnson knew about the parties on 16 April last year, his spokesman said: “We have set out that the prime minister was not in No 10 in 16 April.”He also refused to say if the apology to the Palace acknowledged that the gatherings...
U.K.
The Independent

Record 70% of voters tell Boris Johnson to quit as No 10 parties scandal grows with apology to Palace

Voters are deserting Boris Johnson over the scandal of No 10 parties, with 70 per cent calling for him to quit and almost as many dismissing his Commons apology as bogus, an exclusive survey for The Independent reveals.The rejection is revealed amid criticism of the prime minister for failing to say sorry personally to the Queen for parties held in No 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last April.Instead, an apology was delivered by a member of staff in a telephone call – as Mr Johnson remained in his Downing Street flat, despite the extraordinary new evidence...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of two more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable”.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be replaced in 2022, according to one leading betting firm. “Our betting indicates the PM is unlikely to see out the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Roger Gale
Person
Christopher Chope
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

PM ‘unable to lead’ following party accusations, says Starmer

The allegations of rule-breaking surrounding the Prime Minister and Downing Street have left Boris Johnson “unable to lead”, Labour’s leader is due to say.Sir Keir Starmer, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, is preparing to accuse the Conservatives of running down the health service and the Prime Minister of being “too preoccupied defending his rule breaking” to turn it around.It follows a week in which Mr Johnson has faced calls from Tory MPs to resign after he admitted to attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown in May...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson too ‘preoccupied’ by Partygate to fix NHS, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson cannot fix the problems facing the NHS because the Partygate scandal has left him “unable to lead”, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say.The Labour leader is preparing to accuse the prime minister of losing his authority and being “too preoccupied defending his rule-breaking” to meet the huge challenges faced by the health service.Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020, with further reports of leaving drinks at No 10 and Whitehall during the pandemic.On Saturday, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, Sir Keir...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.The prime minister initially sidestepped questions over whether he attended an event on the 20 May, 2020, after an explosive email leaked earlier this week provided evidence that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to attend the bash and “bring your own booze”.No 10 stonewalled questions over that party - pointing to the Whitehall...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Party Leader#Uk#Ap#Scottish#Conservatives#The House Of Commons#Britons
The Independent

Voices: I’ve been speaking to southern, middle-class Tories – what they’re saying should keep Boris Johnson up at night

In the past few days I have run a series of fairly extraordinary focus groups with southern, middle-class Conservative voters. What I have found should keep Boris Johnson awake.The scale of both fury and disappointment with the prime minister in the wake of the BYOB party and other boozy gatherings is palpable. It has quickly become clear that in London and the Home Counties at least, disappointment with both Johnson’s performance and Johnson’s personality now teeters at the point of no return.The most common critique is that Johnson simply cannot be trusted to tell the truth. With previous political...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former spokesman’s apology over No 10 party piles further pressure on Johnson

An apology from the Prime Minister’s former director of communications over a No 10 party the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has heaped further pressure on Boris Johnson as another Tory MP called on him to resign.James Slack who until last year was Mr Johnson’s director of communications, apologised on Friday morning for the “anger and hurt” his leaving party in April 2021 had caused.Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he took “full responsibility” and was “deeply sorry”.And in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, he added:...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'We're watching you, Prime Minister': Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher mock Boris Johnson for attending Downing Street parties

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher mocked Boris Johnson after it emerged the Prime Minister attended at least one party at No10 while Britain was in lockdown in 2020. A total of 13 parties - most of them held in Downing Street - have been disclosed over the last couple of months. They were reportedly held at a time when socialising indoor was banned and Johnson was present at some of them.
U.K.
The Independent

MP Andrew Bridgen joins Tory voices calling for PM to resign

The Conservative MP for North West Leicester has become the fifth politician from Boris Johnson’s own party to tell the Prime Minister to quit over “partygate”.Andrew Bridgen had previously been a loyal supporter of the PM, backing him for the Tory leadership in 2019 and campaigning alongside him for Brexit.On Thursday evening, the Tory MP joined the chorus of prominent voices calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, announcing he had submitted a letter of no confidence.In the wake of revelations about parties held by Downing Street staff during a lockdown which saw families unable to see dying loved ones or attend...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Tory civil war over ‘partygate’ rages as fifth MP submits letter of no-confidence in Boris Johnson

Divisions at the top of the government over the “partygate” row burst into the open today, with home secretary Priti Patel distancing herself from Rishi Sunak’s suggestion he was reserving judgement on Boris Johnson’s position until after the publication of an independent report.Downing Street was forced to insist that the prime minister enjoys the “full support” of his cabinet, following a lukewarm message from the chancellor on Twitter in which he said Mr Johnson was right to apologise for joining a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown and called for “patience while Sue Gray carries out her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former spokesperson ‘apologises unreservedly’ for No 10 party during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.It follows reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 — when England was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing and placed limits on attendance at funerals and weddings.The gatherings also occurred on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel that saw the Queen sit alone, wearing a face mask, at a socially-distanced ceremony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Should Boris Johnson resign over ‘partygate’? Have your say in our poll

Senior Tories are calling for Boris Johnson to resign despite his apology for attending a boozy party in the garden of Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.The prime minister told the House of Commons this week that he thought the gathering, billed by his own principal private secretary as a "bring your booze" event, was "work" related.But the explanation was not enough to satisfy Douglas Ross, Tory leader in Scotland, who said Mr Johnson's position was "no longer tenable" after his belated apology during Prime Minister's Questions.Ruth Davidson, former leader in Scotland; William Wragg, vice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.James Slack who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021 “should not have happened at the time that it did”.Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If MPs are too hesitant to topple Boris Johnson, the money men might instead

If Boris Johnson is a “dead man walking”, as one of his detractors put it yesterday, the question now is how long he spends on death row.Despite the prime minister’s abject – though carefully-worded – apology, Westminster is febrile. Conservative MPs are openly debating how long he’s got, and one Tory insider told me “the vultures are circling” in the tea rooms. Contenders in a now hotly-anticipated leadership contest are said to be counting and corralling.But though many Tory MPs seem to believe the events of the last few weeks have sentenced the prime minister to political death, it’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Sue Gray ultimately reports to Boris Johnson – why is she investigating him?

Why is someone who ultimately reports to Boris Johnson investigating him? Sue Gray, looking into so-called partygate, is routinely portrayed as a bureaucratic Rottweiler, someone who’d chew Johnson’s knackers off if she found he’d been misbehaving – but is that really true? Or, rather, will the public ever believe it?For all her undoubted personal qualities (and she is a professional), the power dynamic in such a highly charged situation surely cannot be completely discounted. It seems to me that anyone asked to see if there’s anything their boss has done that might end their boss’ career is placed in...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 apologises to Palace over parties on eve of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.Two gatherings reportedly took place at Downing Street, with the Prime Minister’s former director of communications James Slack apologising for the “anger and hurt” one of the events – a leaving do held for him – had caused.A spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed No 10 has said sorry to the Palace.The spokesman said: “It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No 10 has apologised to the...
U.K.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
86K+
Followers
82K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy