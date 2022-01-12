ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benefits must rise to twice as much as planned to ease cost of living crisis, says IFS

By Richard Partington Economics correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Row of homes Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Benefits must be increased by twice as much as planned this year if the poorest households in Britain are to be supported through the cost of living crisis, a leading economics thinktank has said.

Warning the government that its current plans were not fit for purpose amid the worsening squeeze on families, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said an additional £3bn needed pumping into the welfare system in response to soaring energy bills and mounting inflationary pressure.

Instead of a planned 3.1% increase in the value of benefits, it said payments needed to rise by about 6% to protect the poorest in society from high inflation hurting their finances.

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure from his own MPs to act on the rising cost of living amid warnings that failure would push many more people into fuel poverty and severely undermine the government’s promise to level up poorer areas.

The prime minister and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have faced calls from cabinet members and backbench Conservatives to cancel the planned 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance from April and ditch VAT on energy bills.

The IFS said the planned tax rise and high inflation meant average take-home pay in Britain was likely to fall this year, with the poorest in society finding it hardest to tide themselves over.

Industry leaders have warned gas and electricity bills are expected to rise by more than 50% from April when Ofgem, the energy regulator, lifts its price cap to account for soaring costs on the wholesale market.

Benefits are due to rise from April by 3.1%, in line with September’s inflation rate as part of the government’s annual uprating process. However, the Bank of England has said inflation could peak close to 6% in the same month.

The IFS said this meant the poorest in society faced a 3% cut in their real benefit levels and living standards this year, even before taking account of the £20 reduction in universal credit imposed by the government in October.

Robert Joyce, the deputy director of the IFS, said: “We have become used to an era of low and stable inflation. But the way in which we increase benefits each April is not fit for the period of high and rising inflation we now face.”

He said given acute pressure on households it would be preferable to raise benefits by the actual inflation rate in April. If that was 6%, it would cost an additional £3bn, or £4.5bn if the state pension was also included.

“This need not be a permanent increase. Future uprating can be adjusted once inflation has fallen back,” he said.

Raising benefits by 6% this year would mean preventing a £290 real fall in benefit income year on year for the 10m households in receipt of state support, the IFS said.

The IFS said increasing benefits could be preferential to other options for helping households with the cost of living squeeze because it was already targeted at the poorest in society.

The thinktank estimated that overall energy bills were likely to rise by £14bn this year, meaning compensation for households broadly across the population would prove very expensive or only extremely partial.

It said abolishing VAT on domestic fuel – a policy called for by Labour and backbench Tories – would be less preferable because there were environmental downsides and would only reimburse households for less than one fifth of the increase in energy costs.

A spokesperson for the government said it recognised people were facing pressure with the cost of living and was taking £4.2bn of action to help.

“This includes increasing benefits in-line with the inflation measure from September, the energy price cap which is saving 15 million households £100 a year on average, and winter fuel payments, which are supporting over 11 million pensioners with their energy bills. Our £500m Household Support Fund is also providing low income households with essentials over winter.”

The Guardian

Leading UK fracking firm taken over by green energy group

A high-profile UK fracking company has been taken over by a green energy group and now has an anti-fracking campaigner as a director. Yorkshire-based Third Energy was at the forefront of efforts to produce fossil gas and intended to use high-pressure fluids to fracture shale rocks under the county. But it was hampered by permit delays and fierce local opposition.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
BUSINESS
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Executive approves £55m scheme to help with energy bills

The Stormont Executive has agreed a £55 million scheme to subsidise households badly hit by rising energy costs.A one-off payment of £200 will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland in receipt of specified benefits.Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she hoped the first payments would be made next month.The payment will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.I know the impact that rising global energy prices are having on people on low incomesDeirdre HargeyStormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “Huge...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bill rise ‘could trigger national emergency for millions of older people’

The predicted 50% rise in energy bills from April could trigger a national emergency for millions of older people, a charity has warned.Age UK has urged ministers to take immediate and decisive action on energy bills to “mitigate the potentially devastating impact of the escalating crisis”.In a letter this week to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, the charity wrote: “We know that many older people on low incomes already feel under so much financial pressure that they are rationing their energy use, and this is causing us real concern.Make no mistake, this situation will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rhodybeat.com

How to account for a rising cost of living

Cost of living is a significant component of financial planning. The cost of living may dictate where people live and work, and a high cost of living can influence how individuals spend their free time. Data from Statistics Canada indicates that consumer prices rose 4.1 percent and 5.3 percent in...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action on ‘cost of living crisis’

The UK Government is being challenged to “urgently intervene” and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland uniting to demand action.Senior politicians from Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the “cost of living crisis”.Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.Welsh Government finance minister Rebecca Evans said households “need to see urgent action from the Treasury to help people with rising bills and living costs”.She said rising energy bills are a “particular concern at the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Big pay rises for UK workers changing jobs amid deepening labour shortage

Workers moving to new jobs saw big pay rises in December as firms battled for staff, amid a nationwide labour shortage, new figures show.Starting salaries for both temporary band permanent staff rose rapidly in December, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.The group, which represents recruitment firms, said rates of pay inflation were close to record levels as demand for staff continued to outstrip supply.The REC polled around 400 recruitment consultancies, with respondents reporting "substantial increases" in both permanent and temporary placements.IT & computing was the most in-demand category for permanent staff during December, continuing a trend from the previous...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of mum and dad fuels financial inequality – with more than property

Think parent handouts and a property ladder boost comes to mind – those with the cash available set their kids up with a deposit for their first home, sometimes even the second step too.But the bank of mum and dad doesn’t stop there these days, with more than half the UK’s parents contributing towards university costs, half allowing adult children to stay at home rent-free, and almost the same number stumping up for a car.A quarter of parents are still setting aside cash for adult offspring in savings accounts and ISAs. One in 10 is even contributing to a pension,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

‘Generation precariat’: Less than half of young people think they will ever be homeowners

Less than half of young people believe they will ever be able to own their own home, according to new research highlighting the increasingly precarious nature of modern work.The UK's cost of living crisis will hit young people hard because they are more likely to be in precarious work and to be in debt, the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) said.The organisation warned that worries about inflation, student debt and higher taxes are intensifying among younger people, with neither work nor the welfare system providing the security they need. A poll of more than 1,000 people aged...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Financial security eroding at fastest pace since 2020

Household finances are “deteriorating” at the fastest rate since Covid-19 came to UK shores, as surging living costs and other economic concerns hit consumers’ pockets.The amount of cash people have to spend has had the sharpest drop since 2014, according to long-term research. Meanwhile, pessimism over future finances has risen over the course of 2021, largely due to fears over inflation, job security and growing household debt.Sentiment plummeted particularly in December, according to the latest Financial Wellbeing Index from Scottish Widows, falling from 44.0 in Q3 to 40.1 in the final quarter of 2021.A score of 50 would mean no...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government launches £3m support fund to help Scots with soaring energy bills

A multimillion pound support fund has been set up to help Scots facing soaring energy bills this winter.The £3 million Scottish Government scheme, which is to be run by Advice Direct Scotland will offer payments starting at £100, rising to £500 to clear outstanding debt, and will be paid direct to suppliers.Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of the advice service, said: “With recent energy prices rises and more on the horizon, we know that many Scots are facing financial difficulties at the moment.“Last year, we discovered that families were rationing energy such as only heating one room, and this fund...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price crisis ‘fuelled by UK dragging feet on renewables’

Britain’s energy crisis has been exacerbated by the government dragging its feet on renewables, experts have told The Independent.Households are once again facing a rise in gas and electricity bills, with another increase in the price cap expected in spring – and suggestions this could rise by as much as 50 per cent to set limits just below £2,000. The energy crisis has been sparked by soaring gas prices, which are in turn fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living.Economists and climate policy experts said the UK could have softened the blow of the crisis with a greater focus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

