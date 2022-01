Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has issued a recall for multiple salad items - some of which have been distributed in Minnesota - due to a listeria contamination concern. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall includes all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, North Carolina, and its Yuma, Arizona, production facilities. Recalled salad items from the Yuma facility were among those distributed in Minnesota.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO