ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jeni's Ice Creams opens 2 new scoop shops in Fishtown, Rittenhouse Square

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZ74Z_0djVtMv300

Who says ice cream is just a summertime treat?

The beloved brand, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, opened scoop shops in Fishtown and Rittenhouse Square in November.

The ice cream is made with grass-grazed milk. Waffle cones and bowls are made fresh and flavors like white chocolate peppermint, gooey butter cake and rum butter almond brittle are designed to flood your brain with happy memories.

Founder Jeni Britton Bauer originally dreamed of being an artist but says she left art school in 1996 to get her ice cream start at an Ohio farmer's market. Her first flavor was a spicy Mexican hot chocolate that remains on the menu today, and she now has about 60 scoop shops nationwide..

You'll still see that artist's creativity in every flavor and even on the scoop shop napkins, that include a tutorial on how to properly eat ice cream for the full multi-sensory experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqPu2_0djVtMv300

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams | Facebook | Instagram

Jeni's Fishtown

1322 Frankford Ave. Unit 101, Philadelphia, PA 19125

215-376-5727

Jeni's Rittenhouse Square

1901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-359-1050

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy