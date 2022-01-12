Zendaya Shock: Jacob Elordi Reportedly Wants Second Chance, And Tom Holland Should Worry

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi remain at the heart of dating rumors despite now having their respective new relationships with others. The "Euphoria" lead is currently seeing Tom Holland, while her series co-star is, allegedly, with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Zendaya Reuters

As it happens, sources told OK! magazine that Elordi is "secretly hoping" to have a second chance with the Marvel actress. They, reportedly, had an "intense relationship," adding that "sparks could fly again" between the two celebrities as the filming for "Euphoria" Season 3 is about to begin soon.

The insiders, also, claimed that Tom Holland has the right to be worried. While he wants his relationship with Zendaya to last, it is "going to be hard to out-hunk" Jacob Elordi.