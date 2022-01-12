Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 12, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor brings the ball upcourt against Oakland Catholic on Dec. 22, 2021.

The latest Trib HSSN state girls basketball rankings are a tad different from last week with four changes in the Top 5 and a pair of new No. 1 teams.

The four teams that only lasted one week in the state Top 5 were Nazareth and Upper St. Clair in 6A, Dallas in 5A and Bishop Guilfoyle dropping from the top spot out of the rankings entirely in Class A.

Mt. Lebanon, Pennsbury, Pittston Area and Faith Christian are the new faces in the rankings this week.

Replacing Bishop Guilfoyle on top in Class A is Rochester while District 4 foes Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia flip-flop between No. 1 and 2 this week with the Red Tornado taking over the top spot.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (8-0) (1) (3)

3. Landisville Hempfield (7-0) (3) (5)

4. Mt. Lebanon (11-0) (7) (NR)

5. Pennsbury (8-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Nazareth (11), Upper St. Clair (7)

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (6-2) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (11-1) (7) (2)

3. Moon (11-0) (7) (4)

4. Hollidaysburg (11-0) (6) (5)

5. Pittston Area (8-0) (2) (NR)

Out: Dallas (2)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (6-3) (12) (1)

2. Villa Maria Academy (6-2) (10) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (10-0) (3) (3)

4. Dunmore (6-0) (2) (4)

5. Blackhawk (9-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (2-1) (12) (1)

2. Bloomsburg (6-0) (4) (2)

3. Brandywine Heights (8-0) (3) (4)

4. North Catholic (7-3) (7) (5)

5. Forest Hills (7-1) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Mount Carmel (8-1) (4) (2)

2. Southern Columbia (9-1) (4) (1)

3. Neshannock (9-1) (7) (3)

4. Columbia (9-0) (3) (4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (8-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Rochester (7-2) (7) (3)

2. Northumberland Christian (8-1) (4) (4)

3. Kennedy Catholic (4-1) (10) (5)

4. Faith Christian (8-2) (1) (NR)

5. Jenkintown (6-2) (1) (2)

Out: Bishop Guilfoyle (6)