What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 12, 2022: Dual meet season hits stretch drive

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Aaron Randolph works against Hampton’s Jon Maguire at 160 pounds during their Section 1-3A match on Jan. 5.

There are only two more Wednesday nights of subsection duals remaining before the WPIAL wrestling team sectionals, followed by the district team playoffs.

In Section 1A-3A, Highlands (3-0) visits Armstrong (2-1). The Golden Rams hope to keep winning with a looming showdown against Kiski Area coming up next week.

First place in two Class 3A sub-sections will be at stake Wednesday.

In 3A, Butler visits West Allegheny. Both the Golden Tornado and Indians are 3-0 atop their sub-section and the winner clinches the top spot heading into the team sectionals.

In 4A, Trinity hosts Canon-McMillan. The Big Macs are 2-0 while Trinity is 2-1.

Black and gold attack

While the boys basketball programs at Quaker Valley and Montour clashed for first place this past Friday, the schools’ girls hoops programs meet Wednesday in an effort to creep closer to first place.

In a log-jammed Section 2-4A in WPIAL girls basketball, the Spartans are one of three teams with one section loss, one game behind front-running Blackhawk.

The Quakers are one of five section teams with two wins as they look for a third victory to put them one game back in the win column behind the Cougars.

The teams tip off at Montour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bringing their A game

Another big early season girls basketball section game Wednesday pits Monessen at Avella.

The host Eagles are tied with perennial power West Greene for first place, one game ahead of the Greyhounds.

Two of the top Class A players will go head-to-head with senior Mercedes Majors of Monessen meeting junior Katie Dryer of Avella.

In its last outing, Monessen lost to West Greene, 71-44. Majors scored 27 of her team’s 44 points.

Also last Thursday, Dryer scored 24 points in leading the Eagles to a section win over Jefferson-Morgan.