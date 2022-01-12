ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 12, 2022: Dual meet season hits stretch drive

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RM7qV_0djVtErF00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Aaron Randolph works against Hampton’s Jon Maguire at 160 pounds during their Section 1-3A match on Jan. 5.

There are only two more Wednesday nights of subsection duals remaining before the WPIAL wrestling team sectionals, followed by the district team playoffs.

In Section 1A-3A, Highlands (3-0) visits Armstrong (2-1). The Golden Rams hope to keep winning with a looming showdown against Kiski Area coming up next week.

First place in two Class 3A sub-sections will be at stake Wednesday.

In 3A, Butler visits West Allegheny. Both the Golden Tornado and Indians are 3-0 atop their sub-section and the winner clinches the top spot heading into the team sectionals.

In 4A, Trinity hosts Canon-McMillan. The Big Macs are 2-0 while Trinity is 2-1.

Black and gold attack

While the boys basketball programs at Quaker Valley and Montour clashed for first place this past Friday, the schools’ girls hoops programs meet Wednesday in an effort to creep closer to first place.

In a log-jammed Section 2-4A in WPIAL girls basketball, the Spartans are one of three teams with one section loss, one game behind front-running Blackhawk.

The Quakers are one of five section teams with two wins as they look for a third victory to put them one game back in the win column behind the Cougars.

The teams tip off at Montour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bringing their A game

Another big early season girls basketball section game Wednesday pits Monessen at Avella.

The host Eagles are tied with perennial power West Greene for first place, one game ahead of the Greyhounds.

Two of the top Class A players will go head-to-head with senior Mercedes Majors of Monessen meeting junior Katie Dryer of Avella.

In its last outing, Monessen lost to West Greene, 71-44. Majors scored 27 of her team’s 44 points.

Also last Thursday, Dryer scored 24 points in leading the Eagles to a section win over Jefferson-Morgan.

Comments / 0

Related
Citizen Online

Watch Now: The Citizen Sports Weekly for week ending Jan. 12

This week, the gang (Justin, Chris and Robert) tackle the recent firings of a handful of NFL coaches, mobile sports betting beginning in New York (how much money did we lose?) and ... PLAYOFFS?!? It's that time of year. Super Wild Card weekend. The guys will make their picks for every Wild Card game.
NFL
Watauga Democrat

Swim teams shining in final stretch of regular season

BOONE — At this point in the season, getting into the pool with a swimmer from Watauga has a near-predetermined outcome: a Pioneer win. A short-handed Watauga team headed to Freedom on Jan. 6 and nearly swept the field. "Even though the weather kept us from being a full...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Boys Basketball#Duals#Rams#Indians#Trinity#Spartans#Quakers#Dryer#Jefferson Morgan
antigotimes.com

The Antigo Wrestling Team Started the Conference Season with a Dual Meet Victory

Welcoming Mosinee to the Sheldon Fieldhouse on Thursday evening, January 6th, the Antigo Wrestling Team was able to come away with a 30-24 victory. The evening started at 182 pounds with a battle of ranked individuals. Robby Hagerty, who is an honorable mention at 170 pounds due to his early season success, moved up a weight class to challenge Logan Johnson, who is an honorable mention at 195 pounds, but has moved down to 182 for the remainder of the season.
WWE
The Florida Times-Union

Mandarin repeats: Antonio Mancinotti goal downs Stanton in Gateway Conference boys soccer

The long shots. The medium-range shots. The dribbling runs. The penalty kicks. Goals with his left foot, his right foot, his head. Antonio Mancinotti has scored them all. So when Mandarin needed one more goal, one more chance, to end the Gateway Conference final, the dynamic wing forward was ready to make the 29th goal of his junior season the most important one yet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
lynchburgsports.com

Swimming sweeps Bridgewater in ODAC dual meet

Bridgewater, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's men's and women's swim teams dove into 2022 with a pair of dual-meet victories Friday evening. The Hornet women topped Bridgewater by a 115-70 score, while the men topped their Eagles counterparts, 109-75. The Hornets totaled 12 event victories and 23 short-course meters program...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: North keeps The Shoe, 38-32

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots beat the Terre Haute South Braves, 38-32 Friday night at Hulman Center. Bryson Carpenter gives North the lead with under two minutes to play as they end the game on an 8-0 run.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

NOVA High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (January 14, 2022)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The first week of district play came to a close tonight, with a handful of intriguing matchups! Herndon at Langley (Girl’s Basketball) Two of the top teams in the Liberty District squared off Friday, and it took extra time to decide it. Langley was able to edge out Herndon 44-43 in […]
HERNDON, VA
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa to Host Cal in Dual-Match Season Opener

TULSA, Okla. ― Tulsa men's tennis will begin the spring season at home as the Golden Hurricane will host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, January 15, at 6 p.m. at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. The Hurricane return eight letterwinners from last season's team, while adding Adham...
TULSA, OK
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst boys basketball cruises to 74-44 win over Iroquois

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle between two seven-win teams, Amherst boys basketball and Iroquois met on the hardwood on Friday night. Halfway through the first, Josh Bugiera knocks down the three from the elbow. Tigers up 10-8. A few minutes later, Trey Kleitz kicks it out to Nick Mogavero who drains the corner […]
AMHERST, NY
The Florida Times-Union

Sarah Christiansen's winner lifts Fletcher past Mandarin in Gateway Conference girls soccer

In Denmark, there's no Gateway Conference soccer tournament. But even more than 4,500 miles from home for Sarah Christiansen, the game remained the same. The junior midfielder from Denmark scored the game-winning overtime goal to lead Fletcher past Mandarin 2-1 in double OT on Friday night at Losco Regional Park, helping the Senators repeat as Gateway Conference girls soccer champions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
10K+
Followers
722
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy