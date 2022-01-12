Work Watch Wednesday: Liberty Tax

Leading Tax Preparation Franchise Provides Additional Revenue Opportunities for Franchisees Including Tax Debt Resolution, Other Financial Solutions. January 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // HURST, Texas - Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax planning and financial solutions, will add tax debt resolution and more to its suite of services in 2022 due to the acquisition of Chicago-based Community Tax LLC. Liberty Tax’s parent company, NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U & OTC Pink: NACQF), announced the acquisition of the fast-growing leader in tax debt resolution and other related services at the start of the new year.
