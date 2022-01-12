ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Work Watch Wednesday: Liberty Tax

By Genevieve Melzer, NBC 16
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork Watch Wednesday visited Liberty Tax to learn more about job opportunities there. "Liberty Tax to me is different from other chain tax offices. They are privately owned, they aren’t corporate owned, so you are going...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

Legislation in the works dealing with classification of ranch lands for tax purposes

PIERRE, S.D.(KOTA)- South Dakota cattle producers have had tough questions go unanswered regarding the classification of ranch lands for tax purposes. State Senator Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City is co-sponsoring legislation in an effort remedy the situation, and offered a breakdown of the bill as it stands. Producers, Castleberry says,...
ECONOMY
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Hire Dynamics looking to fill hundreds of positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recruiters with Hire Dynamics staffing agency will talk Wednesday about the nearly 300 current job openings they are looking to fill. Hire Dynamics recruits candidates for the manufacturing, distribution and warehouse industries. Positions are available in assembly, forklift operators, cleaning, loader/unloader, maintenance, production, warehouse associate, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
BUSINESS
tonyskansascity.com

SHOW-ME REMOTE WORK EARNINGS TAX REFUNDS NUKED!!!

A few local social media complainers have noticed that KCMO isn't refunding earnings taxes. Less then an hour ago their worst suspicions were confirmed . . . THE STL & KCMO FIGHT TO KEEP EARNINGS TAX FROM REMOTE WORKERS REMAINS IN PLAY AND JUST EARNED AN EPIC VICTORY!!!. Here are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Cleburne County Sun-Times

PROFIT FROM IT: Gig work comes with financial and tax responsibilities

A few weeks back, I wrote about the importance of identifying whether a worker/service provider was an employee or independent contractor. That article was geared more toward the business receiving the services, i.e., the potential employer. But what if you are on the other side? What if you are the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Job Opportunities#Liberty Tax
franchising.com

Liberty Tax Parent Company, NextPoint, Acquires Community Tax LLC

Leading Tax Preparation Franchise Provides Additional Revenue Opportunities for Franchisees Including Tax Debt Resolution, Other Financial Solutions. January 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // HURST, Texas - Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax planning and financial solutions, will add tax debt resolution and more to its suite of services in 2022 due to the acquisition of Chicago-based Community Tax LLC. Liberty Tax’s parent company, NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U & OTC Pink: NACQF), announced the acquisition of the fast-growing leader in tax debt resolution and other related services at the start of the new year.
HURST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: One state works to repeal taxes

One bill heading into the legislative session in New Mexico would eliminate state income tax for residents collecting Social Security benefits. Many seniors in some states collect Social Security, only to end up paying income tax on them after already doing that during their working years. If the bill passed,...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy