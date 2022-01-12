Real Estate Matters: 12.28.2021

How did The Telchin Group sell 100 homes in Ibis in 2021? According to broker Eric Telchin, it’s because of the firm’s robust marketing machine, impeccable work ethic, superb communication and negotiating skills, and the earned trust of the community. Simply put, the No. 1 brokerage in ZIP code 33412 delivers incomparable results. This boutique luxury brokerage is smashing records in Northern Palm Beach County—evidenced not just in sales volume, but in record- breaking sales prices—both inside and out of Ibis. Together with his husband, Logan Nolting, who studied business at Florida Atlantic University and has extensive experience in luxury sales, Telchin manages each transaction from start to finish. Keen attention to detail and laser-fast response times are hallmarks of his approach. Telchin positions his luxury listings outside Ibis as part of the Telchin Collection, unique luxury properties that the broker markets innovatively and creatively. In fact, creativity is the hallmark of his career— Telchin was a Presidential Arts Scholar at George Washington University, designed interactive media for The Washington Post and ABC News, is a three-times internationally published children’s book author, and sits on the board of directors for the Creative Center for Education. Telchin is using creativity and innovation as he expands and grows his brokerage in exciting ways.

