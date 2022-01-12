ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Apple: The Growth Story Goes On

Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple had a 33.5% stock growth during the previous year, reaching a $3 trillion valuation mark, making it the highest valued company globally. At the time of writing, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is trading at $172 per share, up 33.5% in the previous 52-week period, outpacing the 23% growth of the S&P...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slid 2.01% to $2,771.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $247.59 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Digital Turbine: Small Cap Stock With Substantial Growth Potential

Digital Turbine is a uniquely positioned digital advertising company. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock could 10x in 10 years because they look well-positioned to continue delivering on 30%+ revenue CAGR (they have a trailing 5-year CAGR of 70% that's boosted by acquisitions), they're already profitable, and they are a candidate for multiple expansion. They appear to have a wider moat than I would expect for a company of their size.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Software#Apple News#Apple Sales#Investment Thesis#Apple Inc#Aapl#Apple Services#Augmented Reality#Nyse#Ar#The Ar Glasses#Alphabet Inc#Microsoft Corporation#Msft#Meta Platforms#Metaverse#Growth Dive Apple
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 4.23% to $304.80 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.42% to 4,659.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.49% to 36,113.62. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $44.87 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.04% to $318.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,726.35 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.11% to 36,290.32. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $31.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off the Dow's price. Elsewhere, Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock slipped 30 cents, or 0.5%, but was just a 2-point drag on the Dow, while Intel Corp. shares edged down 52 cents, or 0.9%, to cut 3 points off the Dow. Meanwhile, International Business Machines Corp.'s stock was the Dow's lone tech gainer and smallest tech component by market capitalization, rising $1.70, or 1.3%, to add about 11 points to the Dow.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
iclarified.com

Apple Sees Highest Growth in 2021 Global PC Shipments [Chart]

Total PC shipments reached 341 million units last year, 15% higher than 2020 and the largest total since 2012, according to a new report from Canalys. The two-year compound annual growth rate of 13% from 2019 emphasizes how dramatically the importance of PCs has grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notebooks and mobile workstations continued to lead the charge, with shipments of these devices growing 16% in 2021 to reach 275 million units. Desktop and desktop workstation shipments increased 7% in 2021 to reach 66 million units.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy