ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Alabama

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NZVD_0djVsCLG00

HUEYTOWN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 2-year-old child has died after accidentally shooting themselves in Hueytown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, first responders were called to the 1400 block of 26th Avenue at 11:35 a.m. Monday regarding a report of someone who had shot themselves.

Huntsville Police identify 2 dead in murder-suicide

A 2-year old child was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Children’s of Alabama, where they died.

“Initial investigation shows that the child found a family member’s weapon and discharged it,” the HPD said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

The Jefferson County Corner’s Office and HPD are investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 11

Boo!!
2d ago

heartbreaking.IF YOU HAVE A GUN KEEP IT OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN thats so ignorant of you to put children in danger

Reply
17
Mindy Renée
2d ago

Such a shame. IMO even if a gun is racked, it's not all that easy for a 2 year old to pull the trigger and a revolver even harder.

Reply
4
Martino Cox
2d ago

charge the parent no excuses guns spose to be put and locked away

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Hueytown, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Hueytown, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Weather#Wiat#Children#Hpd#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy