The UK government is being sued by environmental campaigners over claims it has failed to set out credible policies that will tackle the climate crisis. ClientEarth described the country’s approach to achieving net zero carbon emissions as “pie-in-the-sky”.The environmental law charity will argue the government breached its legal duty under sections 13 and 14 of the Climate Change Act 2008 to show that its plan will actually reduce emissions enough to meet carbon targets. The organisation’s senior lawyer, Sam Hunter Jones, said: “It’s not enough for the UK government simply to have a net zero strategy, it needs to include...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO