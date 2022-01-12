3 men charged in 2015 Nashville cold case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Three men have charged three men with the first-degree murder of a Nashville man shot and killed during an attempted robbery nearly seven years ago.

On January 17, 2015, George David Huddleston was killed while sitting in a car with his wife behind their home on Cato Road. His wife reported three masked gunmen approached the vehicle and demanded their belongings when Huddleston was shot and killed.

Metro police report 31-year-old Antonio Martin, 25-year-old Isaiah Berkley, and 33-year-old Jemario Askew have been charged in connection with Huddleston’s killing. All three men are currently incarcerated.

Police said all three men are alleged to have been on the Huddleston’s property on the night of the shooting.

Martin is currently serving time at a federal prison in South Carolina for a firearms conviction. Berkley is serving time for second-degree murder at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in connection to a 2015 fatal shooting on Oakwood Avenue. Askew is jailed in Nashville awaiting trial for a 2018 murder at a Ben Allen Road apartment complex.

The three men will be arraigned in Davidson County Criminal Court after Martin and Berkley are returned to Nashville.

