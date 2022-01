Work to move a motorway barrier built to reduce post-Brexit traffic disruption near Dover will cause delays for up to a year.National Highways said there will be lane closures and a reduced speed limit on the M20 between junctions eight and nine from later this month until at least October as it moves a barrier used to help traffic flow when there are delays in the English channel. Operation Brock is a contraflow system which enables vehicles heading to the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone to queue on the motorway while allowing other traffic to keep moving...

TRAFFIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO