GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge sentenced a man responsible for a 2017 double-fatal crash to one year in jail, not prison, because he suffered permanent brain trauma. Irsan Menkovic, 31, was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 13 in Kent County Circuit Court to one year in jail, placed on five years of probation and ordered to pay a $2,500 fine. He earlier pleaded no contest to two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO