ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Decision on reducing Covid self-isolation period to be made imminently

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDS5G_0djVr2Z200

A decision on whether to reduce the self-isolation period for people who test positive with Covid is set to be made tomorrow.

Officials are to meet at the government’s Covid-O committee, at which they are expected to discuss cutting the self-isolation period from seven days to five days.

According to The Times , ministers have already decided to give the green light to the change in policy, concluding it is a risk worth taking now that the Omicron wave is starting to ease.

The UK government has previously denied it was looking at such an approach – but the number of staff now self-isolating with Covid is putting significant pressure on services and appears to have forced a change in tone among ministers.

"We are certainly looking at reducing the isolation period and hope to bring you more about that as fast as possible,” Boris Johnson said during Wednesday’s PMQs.

However, scientists warned that ministers would be “shooting themselves in the foot” if they decide to cut the self-isolation period from seven to five days.

Modelling from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that one in three people – 31 per cent – are still infectious five days after first testing positive for Covid. In contrast, just one in six – 16 per cent – are able to pass on the virus to others by the seventh day of self-isolation.

Professor Christina Pagel, director of the Clinical Operational Research Unit at University College London (UCL), said the finding “pretty much rules out” adopting a five-day isolation period.

Professor Irene Petersen, an epidemiologist at UCL, warned that ministers might “shoot themselves in the foot if they go for five days”.

“If you release people after five days you gain a certain percentage of the workforce, but if a third is still infectious you may end up losing a greater number of people as a result.

“However, they may just be so desperate to bring people back as soon as possible right now that they don’t care whether it might result in a larger proportion being ill in a few weeks.”

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said cutting the self-isolation period to five days was a “decision that has been driven largely by policy rather than by public health”.

The UKHSA modelling also showed that only 5 per cent of people with Covid are still infectious after 10 full days of self-isolation.

Speaking on Tuesday, the prime minister’s official spokesman said the government was “gathering the latest evidence” on whether the isolation period could be cut to five days.

“We want to keep this under review, make sure we have the right approach, you know we moved from 10 to seven,” he said. “But what we're absolutely not doing is prejudging anything. The prime minister hasn't received formal advice either way yet. So, we'll await that and then make a decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Health bosses deny imposing ‘swingeing’ cuts in children’s beds

Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have rejected claims they have imposed “swingeing” cuts in the number of beds for children.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde insisted that Labour’s claim of a 40% cut in paediatric beds over the last decade was “clearly wrong”.Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie accused the board of inflicting a “hammer blow to paediatric care” at the Royal Hospital for Children, saying the average number of available, staffed, paediatric beds fell from 200 in 2011-12 to 120 in 2020-2021.But a spokesman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “The actual figures for average staffed available beds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Covid O Committee#Times#Omicron#Ukhsa#University College London#Ucl
The Guardian

Up to 90% of Covid patients in ICU are unboosted, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as he said up to 90% of those in intensive care had not had their third Covid jabs. On a visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes, the prime minister said people should enjoy their new year celebrations while taking extra precautions such as ventilation and testing, and he urged people to take up the offer of a third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

UK must be poised to introduce swift Covid curbs, says NHS leader

Boris Johnson must be ready to restrict social mixing to stop hospitals being overwhelmed by an Omicron-driven surge in Covid cases, a senior NHS leader has said. The rapid spread of the new variant means the prime minister may have to introduce “tighter restrictions, at real speed” to reduce the number of people falling ill with Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon to update MSPs amid calls to change Covid-19 self-isolation period

Nicola Sturgeon will update the Scottish Parliament on any possible change to the self-isolation period as opposition parties call for the 10-day rule to be adjusted.The First Minister will address Parliament virtually on Wednesday at 2pm to give an update on the Covid-19 situation as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country.Last week Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to give an update on any changes to the self-isolation period, which is currently 10 days.Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has pressed the First Minister on the issue on four separate occasions in Parliament in recent weeks.Scotland has the strictest self-isolation rules...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: Nicola Sturgeon cuts self-isolation period in Scotland to seven days

Nicola Sturgeon has abandoned her tougher coronavirus self-isolation rules, cutting the period from 10 to seven days in line with the rest of the UK. The Scottish First Minister had faced pressure from opposition parties to make the change, which applies as long as people test negative on days six and seven of isolation. The changes will come into effect at midnight on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK's Johnson faces Parliament test over lockdown party claim

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a high-stakes showdown Wednesday in Parliament that could help defuse a crisis over claims that he and his staff held broke coronavirus lockdown rules with illicit parties — or fan the flames even further.Opponents and allies alike want Johnson to come clean about whether he attended a gathering in May 2020, when Britain was under a strict lockdown imposed by Johnson to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Johnson has so far declined to comment on reports he was at the “bring your own booze” get-together in the garden of his Downing Street...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MI5 warns MPs about Chinese spy ‘operating in UK’

MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Christine Ching Kui Lee is alleged to have engaged with MPs while facilitating financial donations to politicians in Hong Kong and on the Chinese mainland.Details are contained in a Security Service Interference Alert (SSIA) circulated to parliamentarians by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.In a covering letter, Sir Lindsay said the MPs she contacted included members of the now disbanded Chinese in Britain All Party Parliamentary Group.“I should highlight the fact that...
POLITICS
The Independent

What rules were the public being told to follow when No 10 aide organised lockdown gathering?

On 20 May 2020, the day Boris Johnson’s private secretary arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10 - according to a leaked email - England was under tough Covid-19 restrictions.Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” to an evening event, ITV reported.But such gatherings were forbidden at the time, even outside.The prime minister imposed England’s first lockdown to combat the coronavirus in March 2020.Although the government’s “stay at home” guidance was relaxed on 13 May 2020, strict curbs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Javid warns Covid curbs must be ‘last resort’ as pandemic enters third year

Restrictions on freedom “must be an absolute last resort” and the UK must look to “live alongside” coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said. But Sajid Javid said the record-breaking Omicron wave of infection will “test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter” as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow the spread of the highly transmissible variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK health officials misinterpreted US guidance on Covid self-isolation period

Government health officials are reportedly set to admit they misinterpreted US guidance on the Covid self-isolation period, at a time when ministers have sought to defend Downing Street’s current policy on the matter.In a blog post last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that while the isolation period in Britain was counted from the day someone first experienced symptoms, “in the US, the advice is to isolate for five days once you get a positive test, which may be some days after the first symptoms”.According to The Times, the UKHSA has acknowledged this is not the case and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party headquarters.15 May...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘planning end to Plan B’ Covid restrictions as he fights to keep his job

Boris Johnson is reportedly set to lift Plan B coronavirus restrictions in England at the next review as he works to save his premiership in the face of further allegations of parties in Downing Street throughout the pandemic.A decision on measures including Covid passes and work from home guidance is due on 26 January, by which time the report into allegations of lockdown breaches in No 10 is expected to have been published.The restrictions are expected to be lifted – though mask rules may still remain – and an announcement could come within days, according to The Daily Telegraph.“There frankly...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy