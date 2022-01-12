ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘The party’s over’: Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson he has to quit

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MF1wo_0djVr1gJ00

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to “do the decent thing” and resign as prime minister after he admitted attending a drinks gathering at No 10 at the height of lockdown.

The Labour leader said “the party’s over” and said the British public could see Mr Johnson had been “lying through his teeth” about parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

The prime minister has apologised for attending the event in the No 10 on 20 May 2020 – but insisted he thought it was a “work event” and could have been said technically to fall within the guidance.

“His defence that he didn’t realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it is actually offensive to the British public,” said Sir Keir at PMQs on Wednesday.

“He has finally been forced to admit what everyone knows – that while the whole country was in lockdown, he was hosting boozy parties in Downing Street. Is he going to do the decent thing and resign?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I regret very much that we did not do things differently that evening. I take responsibility and apologise. But as for his political point, I don’t think he should pre-empt the [Sue Case] inquiry.”

Calling his apology “worthless”, Sir Keir said: “Is the prime minister really so contemptuous of the British public that he thinks he can just ride this out? Why does the prime minister still think that the rules don’t apply to him? ... Can’t the prime minister see why the British public think he is lying through his teeth?”

The opposition leader said: “We’ve got the prime minister attending Downing Street parties – a clear breach of the rules. We’ve got the prime minister making a series of ridiculous denials, which he knows are untrue – a clear breach of the ministerial code.”

Sir Keir added: “The party is over, prime minister. The only question is: will the British public kick him out, will his party kick him out, or will he do the decent think and resign?”

Mr Johnson claimed a lawyer should “respect” the parties inquiry led by top civil servant Sue Gray, but accepted that “misjudgments had been made” under his watch.

Admitting to his attendance to the lockdown gathering at the start of PMQs, the PM told the Commons that the No 10 garden had been used “as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus”.

Mr Johnson said that he attended the 20 May drinks event to thank groups of his staff, saying: “I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

He added: “With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside, I should have found some other way to thank them, and I should have recognised that – even if it could have been said technically to fall within the guidance – there would be millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way.”

Calling again on the prime minister to quit, the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said that if Mr Johnson “has no sense of shame” then Tory backbenchers “must act to remove him”.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said on Tuesday that Mr Johnson would have to resign if he was found to have broken Covid laws and misled parliament, while backbencher Nigel Mills said the PM’s position would be “untenable” if he was found to have attended the 20 May 2020 event.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s former aide Dominic Cummings said the PM’s excuse that he thought the May 2020 event was within the rules was “bullshit”.

Mr Cummings said he had objected to the invitation sent by No 10’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds because it was obviously a social event. “Whole point of why I & other official told MR – WTF YOU DOING HOLDING A PARTY – was cos the invite = obv totally SOCIAL NOT WORK (Unlike all the mtngs in garden).”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s staff ‘held two parties at No 10’ night before Queen sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral

Downing Street staff attended two separate parties on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral amid strict Covid rules that saw the Queen sit alone as she bade farewell to her husband of 73 years, it has been alleged.The Daily Telegraph reported that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 – when the country was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing.Both events were said to be leaving parties for staff working in the prime minister’s inner team. One was reportedly held for James Slack, Boris Johnson’s then-director of communications, and the other for...
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 apologises to Buckingham Palace for ‘parties’ on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

No 10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace after parties were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, but is refusing to say if Boris Johnson knew about them.It is understood the apology was made by a Downing Street official, in a telephone call – rather than in a conversation involving the prime minister.Asked if Mr Johnson knew about the parties on 16 April last year, his spokesman said: “We have set out that the prime minister was not in No 10 in 16 April.”He also refused to say if the apology to the Palace acknowledged that the gatherings...
U.K.
The Independent

Former spokesman’s apology over No 10 party piles further pressure on Johnson

An apology from the Prime Minister’s former director of communications over a No 10 party the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has heaped further pressure on Boris Johnson as another Tory MP called on him to resign.James Slack who until last year was Mr Johnson’s director of communications, apologised on Friday morning for the “anger and hurt” his leaving party in April 2021 had caused.Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he took “full responsibility” and was “deeply sorry”.And in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, he added:...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office. "The prime minister abides by the principles of public office," he told reporters, stressing that Johnson had promised to publish Gray's report and then update parliament. jit/cjo/yad/oho/qan
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Operation Save Big Dog: Boris Johnson draws up plan for officials to quit over partygate so he can keep job

Boris Johnson is drawing up a list of officials to offer resignations over Partygate in a bid to salvage his premiership, The Independent has learned. Dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” by the prime minister himself, the blueprint includes a drive to work out which heads should roll following the publication of senior official Sue Gray’s findings, as well as highlighting the prime minister’s achievements, according to sources. Officials have also started using the code name, The Independent understands.Dan Rosenfield, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his private secretary and author of the “BYOB” email, are...
U.K.
The Independent

Alex Salmond: Push for independence now while Boris Johnson is mired in scandal

Former first minister Alex Salmond said independence supporters should capitalise on the scandal engulfing Boris Johnson and push for another referendum.Predicting that the Prime Minister would be ousted this year after the outrage of Downing Street hosting parties during lockdown, Mr Salmond warned that any successor would be “more organised, more popular, more formidable and more ruthless than Boris Johnson”.The Alba Party leader said Mr Johnson was the “worst Prime Minister in living memory” and argued independence campaigners would “not get a better opportunity” to achieve Scottish Independence.Mr Salmond said: “ It’s in Boris Johnson’s nature to have scandals. The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I’ve been speaking to southern, middle-class Tories – what they’re saying should keep Boris Johnson up at night

In the past few days I have run a series of fairly extraordinary focus groups with southern, middle-class Conservative voters. What I have found should keep Boris Johnson awake.The scale of both fury and disappointment with the prime minister in the wake of the BYOB party and other boozy gatherings is palpable. It has quickly become clear that in London and the Home Counties at least, disappointment with both Johnson’s performance and Johnson’s personality now teeters at the point of no return.The most common critique is that Johnson simply cannot be trusted to tell the truth. With previous political...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former spokesperson ‘apologises unreservedly’ for No 10 party during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.It follows reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 — when England was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing and placed limits on attendance at funerals and weddings.The gatherings also occurred on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel that saw the Queen sit alone, wearing a face mask, at a socially-distanced ceremony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Party Leader#Uk#British
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of two more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable”.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be replaced in 2022, according to one leading betting firm. “Our betting indicates the PM is unlikely to see out the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Pressure mounts on PM amid new claims of Downing Street parties as Queen mourned

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson amid fresh allegations that two further Downing Street parties were held while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.The events were held in April last year, while the country was in a period of national mourning, it was reported. Boris Johnson was said to have been away from Downing Street at the time.Sir Ed Davey the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the Queen’s lonely appearance at the Duke’s socially-distanced funeral was the “defining image of lockdown”.“Whilst she mourned, Number 10 partied. Johnson must go,” he said.With...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP Andrew Bridgen joins Tory voices calling for PM to resign

The Conservative MP for North West Leicester has become the fifth politician from Boris Johnson’s own party to tell the Prime Minister to quit over “partygate”.Andrew Bridgen had previously been a loyal supporter of the PM, backing him for the Tory leadership in 2019 and campaigning alongside him for Brexit.On Thursday evening, the Tory MP joined the chorus of prominent voices calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, announcing he had submitted a letter of no confidence.In the wake of revelations about parties held by Downing Street staff during a lockdown which saw families unable to see dying loved ones or attend...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-No 10 communications chief apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

The Prime Minister’s former director of communications has apologised for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.James Slack who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021 “should not have happened at the time that it did”.Mr Slack said in an emailed statement issued by The Sun’s publisher, News UK: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 apologises to Palace over parties on eve of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year.Two gatherings reportedly took place at Downing Street, with the Prime Minister’s former director of communications James Slack apologising for the “anger and hurt” one of the events – a leaving do held for him – had caused.A spokesman for the Prime Minister confirmed No 10 has said sorry to the Palace.The spokesman said: “It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No 10 has apologised to the...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Boris Johnson ‘right to apologise’ in lukewarm support for PM over No 10 party

Rishi Sunak has said Boris Johnson was “right to apologise” for attending a Downing Street lockdown party as he offered a lukewarm endorsement for the embattled prime minister.The chancellor, who chose to skip Mr Johnson’s grilling over the partygate scandal at PMQs on Wednesday, instead travelling to Devon to discuss a jobs announcement, added in a tweet several hours after the event that he supported the PM’s “request for patience” as Sue Gray conducts her investigation.Rather than offer support to the beleaguered prime minister in the House of Commons, Mr Sunak – a favourite to replace Mr Johnson at No...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson bruised in the press following lockdown party apology

A second consecutive day of almost unilaterally negative coverage by the press of Boris Johnson features widespread calls for his resignation after his apology during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).Mr Johnson admitted at the beginning of PMQs he attended a lockdown party in the No 10 garden on 20 May, 2020. He offered an apology but said he thought it classified as a work event and therefore would fall within the rules.In response to repeated calls to resign from members of opposition parties, including Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Johnson asked an official inquiry be allowed to “establish the facts”.Much...
POLITICS
The Independent

Allies rally round Johnson as Tories call for him to go over No 10 drinks party

Boris Johnson’s future is hanging in the balance as Cabinet ministers pleaded with Tory MPs to wait for the findings of an official investigation into Downing Street parties before calling for him to quit.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Mr Johnson’s confirmation that he was at the event led to four Tory MPs publicly calling for him to quit, with more privately voicing concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cabinet minister refuses to say Boris Johnson will quit if inquiry finds he broke rules over No 10 party

A Cabinet minister has refused to say that Boris Johnson will quit even if the inquiry into the lockdown-busting No 10 party he attended finds he broke the rules.Brandon Lewis was told that people would be “shocked” that he would not concede that no prime minister can carry on in office if they have breached their own laws.But the Northern Ireland Secretary – who also defended Mr Johnson for trying to keep secret that he joined the party, in May 2020 – called the issue of rule-breaking “hypothetical”.Pre-judging the inquiry would not be “helpful”, Mr Lewis said, adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy