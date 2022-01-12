ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: It’s not a case of whether Boris Johnson will go, but when and how

By Andrew Grice
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfZ3N_0djVqly900

For some senior Tories, the only questions now are "how" and "when" Boris Johnson is forced out after the most damaging revelations to date about Downing Street parties.

So who would wield the knife? There’s already talk in Westminster that Tory backbench leaders – the executive of the 1922 committee – will send a delegation to Johnson to tell him his time is up.

But there is another scenario, involving the cabinet. Significantly, silence was golden yesterday, when no cabinet member came out to defend the prime minister. No minister, not even an ambitious junior ready to suck it up on the short straw, is on the airwaves this morning. Message to PM: “Sort out your own mess. For goodness sake, say sorry. For once, look like you mean it, and don’t smirk.”

As the new year began, Johnson thought he had his cabinet where he wanted it. His tactic was to divide and rule, so his party would stick with him. As one Johnson ally whispered: “He’ll let Rishi Sunak take the blame for tax rises, while handing the Europe brief to Liz Truss makes it hard for her to keep the Brexiteers onside.”

Johnson would, meanwhile, use Covid to rebuild bridges with Tory backbenchers. On Monday, he was preparing to trumpet a more optimistic briefing to ministers about the Omicron wave by Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer. Then the leaked email with the May 2020 party invitation emerged, and Johnson’s fightback was blown out of the water.

When Johnson’s authority waned before Christmas, the cabinet assumed real power for the first time under his administration. It, and not Johnson, is now calling the shots on Covid. That is why England avoided the further restrictions seen in the rest of the UK. “We have ended rule by Sage,” one minister told me.

Although Michael Gove said Johnson’s “judgment has been vindicated” on the need for no more curbs, insiders say it was the cabinet’s judgment rather than the PM’s, when he conceded a three-hour cabinet discussion in a break with Number 10’s usual practice of bouncing ministers into rubber-stamping decisions already taken. Pressure from ministers is now driving moves for the isolation period to be cut from seven to five days and for most restrictions in England to end on 26 January rather than be renewed. It is not just about Covid. “The cabinet is now in charge of policy,” said one Whitehall insider.

Johnson’s conversion to traditional cabinet government is probably skin deep, born out of necessity rather than conviction. But his crisis is deepening and he won’t be able to turn the clock back. Suddenly, he needs his cabinet more than it needs him. He knows it could save him but that it could also break him.  He was shaken by the resignation of his ally David Frost as Europe minister and knows he cannot afford another one in the current febrile climate.

It was the cabinet which forced Margaret Thatcher’s resignation in 1990, even if her ministers were reflecting the view of Tory backbenchers who (just like today’s increasingly nervous crop) thought she would cost them their seats after turning from electoral asset to liability.

For now, cabinet ministers are not saying Johnson must go. Resigning might backfire if others didn’t follow and Johnson survived; it might be safer to let backbenchers do the dirty deed. It is harder to prise a PM out of Number 10 than it looks. But ominously, Johnson’s would-be successors are making preparations for a leadership contest in case he does go. Such moves do not always end in a downfall but they are part of the process when it happens.

The cabinet could yet save Johnson from his own mistakes and incompetence, which ministers couldn’t do when decisions were imposed by Downing Street. I suspect cabinet debate would do much more to improve his dysfunctional operation than the much-predicted shake-up of Number 10 advisers. If all the big decisions are taken in the Downing Street bunker, then there is no one to take a fresh look, spot the pitfalls and challenge the groupthink. Crucially, cabinet ministers can stand up to Johnson – and are now doing so – in a way his current aides plainly cannot.

When might Johnson go? It could happen very quickly if Tory support continues to drain away at its current rate. But some old heads are urging colleagues to wait, and not saddle a new leader with blame for the cost-of-living crisis. There’s also a feeling that Sunak and Truss are not ready yet and need time to prove themselves. There’s always a chance a wild card will come up. Watch Nadhim Zahawi.

So Johnson might limp on until the May local elections, when his enemies within would hope that poor results deliver the final blow.

The Independent

Alex Salmond: Push for independence now while Boris Johnson is mired in scandal

Former first minister Alex Salmond said independence supporters should capitalise on the scandal engulfing Boris Johnson and push for another referendum.Predicting that the Prime Minister would be ousted this year after the outrage of Downing Street hosting parties during lockdown, Mr Salmond warned that any successor would be “more organised, more popular, more formidable and more ruthless than Boris Johnson”.The Alba Party leader said Mr Johnson was the “worst Prime Minister in living memory” and argued independence campaigners would “not get a better opportunity” to achieve Scottish Independence.Mr Salmond said: “ It’s in Boris Johnson’s nature to have scandals. The...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson party row: What do people in Harlow think?

Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after admitting attending a drinks party at Downing Street during lockdown. What do people think in Harlow, Essex - the county seen by many as a political barometer?. The prime minister has been under political pressure ever since revelations of parties during lockdown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
Telegraph

The markets would celebrate Boris Johnson’s downfall

An embattled Prime Minister on the brink of being forced from office. A governing party at war with itself. And yet more damaging revelations emerging every day, weakening the regime’s grip on power. You might think that investors would be fleeing a country with as much political turmoil as...
U.K.
The Independent

Operation Save Big Dog: Boris Johnson draws up plan for officials to quit over partygate so he can keep job

Boris Johnson is drawing up a list of officials to offer resignations over Partygate in a bid to salvage his premiership, The Independent has learned. Dubbed “Operation Save Big Dog” by the prime minister himself, the blueprint includes a drive to work out which heads should roll following the publication of senior official Sue Gray’s findings, as well as highlighting the prime minister’s achievements, according to sources. Officials have also started using the code name, The Independent understands.Dan Rosenfield, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, his private secretary and author of the “BYOB” email, are...
U.K.
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Voices: I’ve been speaking to southern, middle-class Tories – what they’re saying should keep Boris Johnson up at night

In the past few days I have run a series of fairly extraordinary focus groups with southern, middle-class Conservative voters. What I have found should keep Boris Johnson awake.The scale of both fury and disappointment with the prime minister in the wake of the BYOB party and other boozy gatherings is palpable. It has quickly become clear that in London and the Home Counties at least, disappointment with both Johnson’s performance and Johnson’s personality now teeters at the point of no return.The most common critique is that Johnson simply cannot be trusted to tell the truth. With previous political...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Boris Johnson is facing one of the most politically perilous moments of his premiership, as he continues to come under intense scrutiny over his own involvement in a series of No 10 drinks parties held in the midst of England’s lockdowns to combat the coronavirus.The prime minister initially sidestepped questions over whether he attended an event on the 20 May, 2020, after an explosive email leaked earlier this week provided evidence that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to attend the bash and “bring your own booze”.No 10 stonewalled questions over that party - pointing to the Whitehall...
POLITICS
Telegraph

How the ‘partygate’ scandal has sent Boris Johnson’s approval rating plummeting

Boris Johnson has faced a barrage of criticism in the aftermath of a string of allegations over Covid rule-breaking parties in Downing Street. While the Prime Minister has claimed he thought the parties he attended were "work events", his attempts to quell mounting anger appear to have fallen on deaf ears with polling now indicating that his support is plummeting.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson too ‘preoccupied’ by Partygate to fix NHS, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson cannot fix the problems facing the NHS because the Partygate scandal has left him “unable to lead”, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say.The Labour leader is preparing to accuse the prime minister of losing his authority and being “too preoccupied defending his rule-breaking” to meet the huge challenges faced by the health service.Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020, with further reports of leaving drinks at No 10 and Whitehall during the pandemic.On Saturday, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, Sir Keir...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM ‘unable to lead’ following party accusations, says Starmer

The allegations of rule-breaking surrounding the Prime Minister and Downing Street have left Boris Johnson “unable to lead”, Labour’s leader is due to say.Sir Keir Starmer, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, is preparing to accuse the Conservatives of running down the health service and the Prime Minister of being “too preoccupied defending his rule breaking” to turn it around.It follows a week in which Mr Johnson has faced calls from Tory MPs to resign after he admitted to attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown in May...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM fights for survival after lockdown party hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting for his political future Friday as outrage mounted after his belated apology for attending a party during lockdown and as a fresh report emerged of other raucous gatherings at his office. "The prime minister abides by the principles of public office," he told reporters, stressing that Johnson had promised to publish Gray's report and then update parliament. jit/cjo/yad/oho/qan
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

'We're watching you, Prime Minister': Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher mock Boris Johnson for attending Downing Street parties

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher mocked Boris Johnson after it emerged the Prime Minister attended at least one party at No10 while Britain was in lockdown in 2020. A total of 13 parties - most of them held in Downing Street - have been disclosed over the last couple of months. They were reportedly held at a time when socialising indoor was banned and Johnson was present at some of them.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s former spokesperson ‘apologises unreservedly’ for No 10 party during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.It follows reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 — when England was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing and placed limits on attendance at funerals and weddings.The gatherings also occurred on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel that saw the Queen sit alone, wearing a face mask, at a socially-distanced ceremony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory civil war over ‘partygate’ rages as fifth MP submits letter of no-confidence in Boris Johnson

Divisions at the top of the government over the “partygate” row burst into the open today, with home secretary Priti Patel distancing herself from Rishi Sunak’s suggestion he was reserving judgement on Boris Johnson’s position until after the publication of an independent report.Downing Street was forced to insist that the prime minister enjoys the “full support” of his cabinet, following a lukewarm message from the chancellor on Twitter in which he said Mr Johnson was right to apologise for joining a drinks event in the Downing Street garden during lockdown and called for “patience while Sue Gray carries out her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Should Boris Johnson resign over ‘partygate’? Have your say in our poll

Senior Tories are calling for Boris Johnson to resign despite his apology for attending a boozy party in the garden of Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.The prime minister told the House of Commons this week that he thought the gathering, billed by his own principal private secretary as a "bring your booze" event, was "work" related.But the explanation was not enough to satisfy Douglas Ross, Tory leader in Scotland, who said Mr Johnson's position was "no longer tenable" after his belated apology during Prime Minister's Questions.Ruth Davidson, former leader in Scotland; William Wragg, vice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP received £500,000 in funding from Chinese Communist agent

A senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 from a Chinese agent engaged in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the communist regime, it has emerged.Barry Gardiner received the donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a period of six years, and employed her son as his diary manager.The disclosures came after MI5 took the rare step of issuing MPs and peers with a warning about Lee’s cultivating of British politicians to secure a “UK political landscape” that was “favourable” to China.Home Secretary Priti Patel said it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson bruised in the press following lockdown party apology

A second consecutive day of almost unilaterally negative coverage by the press of Boris Johnson features widespread calls for his resignation after his apology during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).Mr Johnson admitted at the beginning of PMQs he attended a lockdown party in the No 10 garden on 20 May, 2020. He offered an apology but said he thought it classified as a work event and therefore would fall within the rules.In response to repeated calls to resign from members of opposition parties, including Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Johnson asked an official inquiry be allowed to “establish the facts”.Much...
POLITICS
The Independent

Allies rally round Johnson as Tories call for him to go over No 10 drinks party

Boris Johnson’s future is hanging in the balance as Cabinet ministers pleaded with Tory MPs to wait for the findings of an official investigation into Downing Street parties before calling for him to quit.The Prime Minister apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown, but insisted he believed it was a work event and could “technically” have been within the rules.Mr Johnson’s confirmation that he was at the event led to four Tory MPs publicly calling for him to quit, with more privately voicing concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson and his band of merry men have humiliated the Queen

For Sue Gray, investigating the seemingly endless parties held in Downing Street during lockdown must be rather like painting the Forth bridge.You may recall that when Boris Johnson set up the inquiry, led initially by the cabinet secretary, Simon Case (until we discovered he was himself a rebellious reveller), it was just a case of a few isolated incidents of small “gatherings”, maybe round a desk at the end of an exhausting day saving the nation, with a few glasses of wine and a socially distanced chat about the latest developments on the vaccine or how to help small...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

