A case for Mason...

Iowa has been waiting on linebacker Jack Campbell to make a decision about his future. Finally, the announcement is in. The Hawkeyes will be getting Campbell for one more season after the linebacker announced his return for the 2022 season. Campbell made his decision public with a post on social media on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
Indiana men’s basketball seemed to be making progress on the offensive end and taking better care of the basketball before it matched up with Iowa Thursday night. The team averaged just seven turnovers across the previous three games after giving the ball up 15.5 times per game in its first 12 games.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee played a big role in the Hoosiers' two wins this week, and after Sunday's win over Minnesota, they got to talk about it for three minutes in the postgame press conference. But on Tuesday night, they got to...
More good news has come out of Iowa City. Wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones has decided to come back for one more season with the Hawkeyes. In a social media post on Thursday, Jones announced that he intends to return to Iowa for the 2022 season. That’s big news for the Hawkeyes, who will have even more experience in the return game and at the wide receiver position for next fall.
We’ve already blown out Nebraska-Omaha in Mackey Arena, now it is time to play the main campus of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Cornhuskers come in winless in Big Ten play, but that does not mean they are a real bottom feeder. They have been competitive in most games for about 30-35 minutes. They took Ohio State to overtime and played Illinois tough in their last game. They also played Michigan State well in East Lansing.
Indiana was roadkill once again. For the fourth time this season and eighth straight true road game overall, the Hoosiers came up empty away from Bloomington, falling 83-74 in Iowa City. IU took a 48-41 lead into halftime, but there were signs of bad things to come as they made...
IOWA CITY, Iowa — There are times when Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is very succinct with his words. He's done this a long time, and he can economize and summarize quite well at the same time. He did that perfectly Thursday night after his Indiana basketball team lost...
Many of the new faces Steve Sarkisian has been excited to get to campus arrived on Wednesday ahead of the spring semester. Ohio State transfer Ryan Watts is a guy who can make an impact in the Texas secondary from day one. It is safe to say he is excited to be in Austin with his new team.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night. Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a […]
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night. Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a […]
Comments / 0