A case for Mason...

We’ve already blown out Nebraska-Omaha in Mackey Arena, now it is time to play the main campus of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Cornhuskers come in winless in Big Ten play, but that does not mean they are a real bottom feeder. They have been competitive in most games for about 30-35 minutes. They took Ohio State to overtime and played Illinois tough in their last game. They also played Michigan State well in East Lansing.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO