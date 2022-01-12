ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A case for Mason...

By BoilerAxe
hammerandrails.com
 2 days ago

Just looking at the stats for the young season so far... Mason is one of our...

www.hammerandrails.com

rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Hawkeyes

Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa WR, return specialist Charlie Jones reveals decision on 2022 season

More good news has come out of Iowa City. Wide receiver and return specialist Charlie Jones has decided to come back for one more season with the Hawkeyes. In a social media post on Thursday, Jones announced that he intends to return to Iowa for the 2022 season. That’s big news for the Hawkeyes, who will have even more experience in the return game and at the wide receiver position for next fall.
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Sports
hammerandrails.com

Nebraska at Purdue: GameThread & How to Watch

We’ve already blown out Nebraska-Omaha in Mackey Arena, now it is time to play the main campus of Nebraska-Lincoln. The Cornhuskers come in winless in Big Ten play, but that does not mean they are a real bottom feeder. They have been competitive in most games for about 30-35 minutes. They took Ohio State to overtime and played Illinois tough in their last game. They also played Michigan State well in East Lansing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Iowa — The Report Card

Indiana was roadkill once again. For the fourth time this season and eighth straight true road game overall, the Hoosiers came up empty away from Bloomington, falling 83-74 in Iowa City. IU took a 48-41 lead into halftime, but there were signs of bad things to come as they made...
IOWA CITY, IA
HoosiersNow

Costly Mistakes Lead To Another Road Loss for Indiana

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There are times when Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson is very succinct with his words. He's done this a long time, and he can economize and summarize quite well at the same time. He did that perfectly Thursday night after his Indiana basketball team lost...
BASKETBALL
WHO 13

Kris Murray has career night to lead Iowa over Indiana 83-74

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — On a night when his heralded twin struggled with fouls, Kris Murray came through with career highs of 29 points and 11 rebounds, leading Iowa to an 83-74 win over Indiana on Thursday night. Murray was 12-of-18 shooting, posted his first career double-double and capped an 8-0 run with a […]
NBA
FOX59

