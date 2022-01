The pandemic hit the cruise industry about as hard as it hit any business segment. Ships were docked or out at sea with skeleton crews for more than a year as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it illegal for Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Cruise Line, and the industry's other players from sailing as Covid raged.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO